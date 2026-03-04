Government Fails Patients as Budget Ignores 1.2 Million People Waiting for Specialist Care in B.C.

Doctors warn that without immediate action, the Specialist Care system is at risk of further deterioration, with waitlists already growing by 20% in two years.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Consultant Specialists of BC (cSBC) is raising serious concerns that Budget 2026 fails to take meaningful action to address the Specialist waitlist crisis, as more than 1.2 million British Columbians are left waiting for their initial consultation before accessing care.

Despite announcing $2.77 billion in additional health spending over three years, the budget contains no dedicated funding, no structural reform, and no accountability measures to improve access to Specialist Care.

"This budget completely ignores patients currently waiting for their initial consultation with a Specialist," said Dr. Robert Carruthers, Neurologist and President of cSBC. "While the government continues to talk about recruitment and spending totals, there is zero investment targeted at fixing the extensive Specialist waitlist crisis, so we continue to watch the system deteriorate in real time."

Misrepresenting Wait Times

The Ministry of Health's Service Plan claims to track two- to four-week surgical benchmarks for urgent procedures. This gives British Columbians the false impression that wait times are improving. In reality, patients frequently wait months, or even years, for a consultation with a Specialist before their condition is even first assessed and the decision for surgery is made. These claims also ignore hundreds of thousands of British Columbians who are on waitlists for non-surgical conditions for whom their waits are completely 'hidden' as there is no central database tracking initial access to Specialist consultations. The lack of real-time data means there is no transparency and no accountability for these extended wait times.

"The government is presenting surgical wait targets as a success story," said Dr. Carruthers. "But those numbers ignore the time patients spend waiting to first be seen by their Specialist. Too often, this means months of pain, frustration, reduced quality of life, and a reduction in overall health while patients wait without answers. You can't claim progress while failing to measure the front-end of the system."

cSBC has repeatedly called on the government to invest in new tools to support Specialists in managing their waitlists and the creation of a province-wide Specialist waitlist database to provide reliable, real-time data on access to care, particularly in regard to the wait for an initial Specialist consultation.

Patients Are Paying the Price

Behind every number on a waitlist is a real patient story. Colin Kerr from Smithers, B.C., has been waiting more than 14 months for his initial consultation with an Orthopeadic Specialist for a double knee replacement. That is over 400 days marked by constant pain and worry. While enduring this delay, his condition has steadily declined, making it a struggle for him just to move around his own home.

"I've been off work for 14 months and I am still waiting for my first consultation," Colin shares. "I'm definitely getting worse, my knee function is declining and it's harder to even move around the house. My father passed away during this time, and not being able to return to work or a sense of normalcy made it even harder. I keep following up hoping for an answer, but I'm always met with nothing."

While the government points to surgical benchmarks as evidence of progress, patients like Colin are still waiting hundreds of days just to be assessed. In that time, conditions deteriorate, livelihoods are stripped away, and patients are left to carry the burden of a system that has yet to respond.

Background

Budget 2026 places an overwhelming focus on primary and acute care, including emergency department pressures and health workforce agreements. Physician compensation is identified as 22 per cent of the total health budget, largely reflecting recent changes to family physician payment models. The government has failed to introduce any structural reform or support for Specialists and their patients.

Much of the new health spending reflects previously negotiated workforce agreements rather than new programs or structural reform. Budget 2026 includes no new announcements for capital investments in health care infrastructure and no new programs aimed at improving access to Specialist Care.

Made-in-B.C. Solutions Are Ready

cSBC has already put forward practical, made-in-B.C. solutions that were developed in collaboration with government and frontline physicians, including:

Creation of a Specialist waitlist database to provide real-time data on wait times and practice capacity.

Remuneration for active waitlist management so Specialists can review, triage, and optimize referrals within their regular workflow.

Mechanisms to enable Specialists to provide timely written advice to primary care providers in lieu of a formal consultation, where appropriate.

Through #EveryNumberIsAStory, cSBC will continue advocating so patients receive the timely Specialist Care they deserve. Learn more and get involved at EveryNumberIsAStory.ca .

About Consultant Specialists of BC (cSBC)

Consultant Specialists of BC (cSBC) is an independent organization that represents the B.C. Specialist physician perspective in advocating for critical issues in B.C. health care. There are over 7,700 Specialists in B.C. working in 34 recognized Specialties. Learn more at SpecialistsOfBC.org

