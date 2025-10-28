Human Toll of B.C.'s Crushing Specialist Wait Times

A new campaign launched by B.C.'s Specialist Physicians, titled "Every Number is a Story" calls for immediate action to improve access to Specialist Care as 1.2 million patients wait.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Consultant Specialists of British Columbia (cSBC) launched Every Number is a Story -- a campaign to sound the alarm on the growing crisis in patient wait times across the province. With more than 1.2 million British Columbians currently waiting to see a Specialist Physician1, these are not just numbers; these are patients whose lives have been put on hold. Waiting for care has devastating effects: jobs are left unfinished, milestones are missed, and patients left with anxiety, fear, and uncertainty while suffering escalating symptoms. This staggering backlog exists as our government has not implemented any solutions, leaving the most vulnerable patients waiting.

With deep expertise in specific areas of the body or types of disease, Specialist Physicians, such as Cardiologists, Dermatologists, Neurosurgeons and Obstetrician-Gynecologists, play an essential role in our health system. When wait times grow, so does the human toll--Every Number is a Story focuses on the patient experience, encouraging British Columbians to get involved and share their own story.

The Cost of Waiting



As delays continue to grow, B.C. residents are the least satisfied with how long they're waiting to access specialized medical care, with waits taking a toll on both mental and physical health.2

"What is clear is that patients are waiting far too long for the Specialist Care they need," said Dr. Robert Carruthers, Neurologist and President of Consultant Specialists of British Columbia (cSBC). "These extensive waits, often stretching from six months to years, can lead to the deterioration of health and psychological harm, including anxiety and depression. Specialists see this in our practices every day, even as we work tirelessly to see as many patients as possible."

When patients wait, the system also pays the price through:

Overcrowded emergency departments.

Increased hospital admissions.

Added costs from repeat, unnecessary referrals.

Physician burnout.

More pressure on family doctors.

Made in B.C. Solutions



Through Every Number is a Story, cSBC is not only drawing attention to the human impact of long waits, but also highlighting made-in-B.C. solutions to improve access to Specialist Care. In a 2026 pre-budget submission, the cSBC have proposed solutions to begin addressing the waitlist crisis: a central waitlist database and tools to support Specialists manage waitlists in their practice among others.

Dr. Carruthers emphasized, "These solutions have been developed in collaboration with key leaders in government and frontline physicians. With wait times now reaching crisis levels, it is beyond time to act. Together, we can make a generational impact on Specialty Care in British Columbia and ensure all patients have timely access to care."

Learn more about what BC's Specialists are doing to improve access to the Specialist Care patients deserve at www.EveryNumberIsAStory.ca .

About the Consultant Specialists of British Columbia (cSBC)



Consultant Specialists of BC (cSBC) is an independent organization that represents the B.C. Specialist Physician perspective in advocating for critical issues in B.C. healthcare. There are over 7700 Specialists in B.C. working in 34 recognized Specialties.

Learn more at SpecialistsOfBC.org and EveryNumberIsAStory.ca

Background

Pre-Budget Submission

Read cSBC's full 2026 pre-budget submission here.

Create a waitlist database

Create a province-wide Specialist practice database detailing practice demographics, waitlist sizes, and wait times that is updated in real time. The database would provide a useful, data-informed view of Specialist access across British Columbia to: quantify the scale of waiting, reveal geographic and Specialty gaps, track trends over time, enable targeted policy and resourcing decisions, and measure the impact of interventions. Provide new tools for Specialists to manage waitlists:

Remunerate Active Waitlist Management: Remunerate Specialists for the time spent reviewing, triaging, and optimizing their waitlists so they can integrate waitlist management into their regular workflow.



Create a new mechanism to support patients with their Family Doctors: Recognize and formalize a process for Specialists to provide written advice to Primary Care providers in lieu of a formal consultation.

