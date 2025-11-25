Government adds 950,000 jobs since 2015, accounting for 30% of total employment growth in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - From 2015 to 2024, the government sector in Canada--including federal, provincial and municipal--added 950,000 jobs, which accounted for roughly 30 per cent of total employment growth in the country, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"In Canada, employment in the government sector has skyrocketed over the last 10 years," said Jason Childs, a professor of economics at the University of Regina, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of Examining the Growth of Public-Sector Employment Since 2015.

Over the same 10-year period (2015-2024), government-sector employment grew at an annual average rate of 2.7 per cent compared to only 1.7 per cent for the private-sector.

The study also examines employment growth by province. Government employment (federal, provincial, municipal) grew at a higher annual rate than the private sector in every province except Manitoba over the 10-year period.

The largest gaps between government-sector employment growth compared to the private sector were in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Quebec and British Columbia. The smallest gaps were in Alberta and Prince Edward Island.

"The larger government's share of employment, the greater the ultimate burden on taxpayers to support government workers--government does not pay for itself," Childs said.

A related study (Measuring the Cost to Canadians from the Growth in Public Administration, also authored by Childs) finds that, from 2015 to 2024, across all levels of government in Canada, the number of public administrators (many of who work in government ministries, agencies and other offices that do not directly provide services to the public) grew by more than 328,000--or 3.5 per cent annually (on average).

"If governments want to reduce costs, they should look closely at the size of their public administration," Childs said.

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter and Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Jason Childs, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute, To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Mark Hasiuk, Senior Media Relations Specialist, 604-688-0221 ext. 517, [email protected]