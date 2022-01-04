Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

There is also the Hope for Wellness Help Line for Indigenous Peoples at 1-855-242-3310 or by the online chat through the help line website at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks the implementation of the Gottfriedson Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars settlement agreement for the Survivor and Descendant Classes.

Together with Survivors, Descendants and their counsel, Canada has worked towards a lasting and meaningful resolution for tens of thousands of Day Scholars who attended a residential school.

Under the terms of the agreement, all eligible Day Scholars will receive $10,000 in individual compensation for attending an Indian Residential School as a Day Scholar.

The settlement also provides $50 million towards the creation of the Day Scholars Revitalization Society, an Indigenous-led not-for-profit corporation to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture, heritage and commemoration activities for the Survivor and Descendant classes.

More information on the settlement or the claims process can be found on the Court appointed claims administrator's (Deloitte's) website (www.dayscholarsclaims.com) or on the notice provider's website (www.justicefordayscholars.com).

The implementation of the settlement for Day Scholars and their Descendants is an important step forward and provides a measure of healing for Indigenous Peoples who attended these institutions and their descendants.

Quotes

"Throughout this process, our Government has remained committed to reaching a fair and reasonable settlement in the best interest of Day Scholar Survivors and their descendants. Last September, the Federal Court approved the Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars Settlement Agreement and, today, I am pleased to see the formal launch of the claims process. This process aims to minimize any likelihood of re-traumatization as Day Scholar Survivors go through their healing process."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Individual compensation for the settlement agreement will be available to all eligible Day Scholars who attended an Indian Residential School during the day and who returned home at night. The list of eligible schools is included in Schedule E of the settlement agreement.

The final number of eligible class members will only be determined once the claims process is completed. Approximately 12,000 to 20,000 Day Scholars were alive as of May 30, 2005 .

. A National Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line is also available at 1-855-242-3310 or via the online chat function through their website.

Associated links

Claims Administrator's Website

Justice for Day Scholars

Schedule E: Lists of Indian Residential Schools for Claims Process

Gottfriedson Settlement Agreement PDF

Federal Court of Canada approved the Gottfriedson settlement agreement for former Day Scholars at Indian Residential Schools

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Renelle Arsenault, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]