An Unprecedented Step Forward for Appliance Recycling in Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a successful initial rollout last June, GoRecycle announced today the official launch of its doorstep pickup service in Laval and on the Island of Montréal. A first of its kind in Quebec, this initiative, offered free of charge, makes it easy for residents to responsibly dispose of cooling appliances without the need to purchase a new one.

Each appliance collected through the program helps prevent an average of one metric ton of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

What the Public Wanted, Delivered

In response to strong public demand, this service covers all types of household cooling appliances, including fridges, freezers, portable and window air conditioners, dehumidifiers, wine cellars, wine coolers and water dispensers. Participating is easy: just schedule a pickup at Doorstep Pickup – GoRecycle and follow the appliance preparation guidelines.

The doorstep pickup service complements the existing offering from Quebec retailers, who already collect old cooling appliances when a new one is purchased. With this initiative, GoRecycle gives people the option to dispose of their cooling appliances, whether or not they're buying a replacement. The service currently boasts a 4.9 out of 5 satisfaction rating and may be expanded to other cities throughout Quebec as early as 2026.

"We're very proud to officially launch our doorstep pickup service, which is a natural extension of GoRecycle's mission. In response to public demand, we delivered a concrete, simple and accessible solution. Our service is greatly appreciated by users, and it comes with the added benefit of making a real environmental impact: once collected, appliances are sent to our certified partners, where more than 95% of the materials are responsibly recycled, preventing the release of tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere."

Jules Foisy-Lapointe, Executive Director, GoRecycle

Doorstep Pickup: How it Works

Choosing GoRecycle's doorstep pickup service makes it easy to dispose of your cooling appliances responsibly. Just follow these simple steps:

1. Submit your request online and select a pickup date

2. Prepare your appliance for collection

a. Empty the appliance

b. Clearly label it with "GoRecycle"

c. Seal the doors shut with duct tape

d. Place the appliance outside your home, but not on the sidewalk.

3. That's it! A collection team will come by on the scheduled day to pick up your appliance.

GoRecycle reminds residents to place appliances near a door or staircase, not at the curb, and to avoid leaving them outside too early. This helps ensure the appliances aren't taken by others, which could result in the release of refrigerant gases into the environment.

About GoRecycle

GoRecycle is the only organization officially recognized by RECYC-QUÉBEC [in French only] for the responsible recycling of household appliances in Quebec. With a network of over 600 collection points, including nearly 400 public drop-off locations across the province, we make it easy for Quebecers to do their part.

Our mission is to mobilize communities, businesses, and individuals to give new life to fridges, air conditioners, and other cooling appliances through responsible recycling. Every appliance we recover helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep waste out of the environment—making a real difference in the fight against climate change and waste reduction.

For more information: Camille Lapointe, TACT, Phone: 514-467-2893, [email protected]