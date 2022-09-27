Gore Mutual donates $50,000 to Canadian Red Cross to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the extreme weather caused by Hurricane Fiona, Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to aid in their disaster relief efforts in Atlantic Canada.

"As a modern mutual, we have a long-standing history of supporting communities in their time of need," says Andy Taylor, chief executive officer. "Hurricane Fiona has had a catastrophic impact on those in Atlantic Canada and we hope this donation will aid residents as they begin to rebuild."

We're supporting those impacted by Hurricane Fiona with a $50K donation to Canadian Red Cross. (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)

If customers need to make a claim, we encourage them to call us directly, including after-hours, at 1-800- 265-8600, or to connect with their broker to determine the next steps.

Canadians who wish to support the Canadian Red Cross may do so by visiting www.redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

