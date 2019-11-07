Gore Mutual Asks Canadians to Nominate Charities to Receive $50,000 on GivingTuesday

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Gore Mutual Foundation is pleased to announce that on December 3, 2019 it will once again be donating to Canadian charities in celebration of GivingTuesday.



Launched in Canada in 2013, GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses and communities in 150 countries around the world. Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, GivingTuesday marks the opening day of the giving season and unites people to support and champion the causes they believe in.



This will be the Gore Mutual Foundation's third consecutive year participating in GivingTuesday. In 2017, the organization pledged to give $30,000 but later increased its donation to $40,000 after receiving a tremendous amount of public support for its GivingTuesday campaign. Last year, the Gore Mutual Foundation granted another $40,000 to Canadian charities on GivingTuesday. Wanting to make an even bigger impact, on December 3 the Gore Mutual Foundation will be gifting $50,000 – it's largest GivingTuesday donation to date – and it wants to involve all Canadians in the process.



Gore Mutual Insurance Company – which is based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia – is asking for its national network of insurance broker partners, customers and everyone across the country to help decide which causes the Gore Mutual Foundation will support on GivingTuesday by simply nominating their favourite charities on Gore Mutual's social media channels using #GivingTuesdayCA #GoreMutual. Nominations will be collected until Tuesday, November 26 and then all of Gore Mutual's employees will vote on which organizations will receive donations. Ten different charities will be selected, and Gore Mutual employees will present each of them with $5,000 on December 3 for GivingTuesday.



"This year marks Gore Mutual's 180th year in business and throughout our history our company has operated on the core principal of helping people," said Heidi Sevcik, President and CEO of Gore Mutual. "We have been amazed by the reactions to our past GivingTuesday campaigns, which is why we wanted to do even more this year. With our 2019 campaign we hope to give Canadians a platform to tell everyone about the different charities they support and the vital work these organizations do. It has been incredibly inspiring over the past two years to see all of the stories people have shared on social media about the positive impact charities have made in their communities."



"The strong community aspect of GivingTuesday is one of the reasons why we are so excited to be a part of this initiative again," added Farouk Ahamed, Chair of the Board at Gore Mutual. "We welcome all Canadians to nominate their favourite charities to receive support from the Gore Mutual Foundation. But GivingTuesday is about more than just giving funds. We hope this campaign leads to more conversations that validate what different charities do and generates a groundswell that can have an even greater impact down the road."



The Gore Mutual Foundation was established to support Gore Mutual's insurance broker partners and their communities through dollar-matching incentives and granting funds across three main charitable categories that include youth education, community and environmental safety. To date, the Gore Mutual Foundation has granted over $10 million to help more than 650 Canadian charities.



About Gore Mutual:

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $442 million in premiums and over $1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 350 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. With a long-standing commitment to genuine personal service, and with InsurTech partnerships such as BrokerLift, Gore Mutual is an unwavering supporter of its network of insurance brokers, who offer the highest standards of service, choice and advocacy to Canadian customers. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014, certified as a 2018 Best Workplace Canada and named a 2019 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $10 million to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. Learn more at goremutual.ca.



