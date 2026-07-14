Goodfood Announces Departure of Vice President of Finance

MONTREAL, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, today announced that Vanessa Hadida has left her role as Vice President of Finance of Goodfood to pursue another opportunity.

"We thank Vanessa for her leadership and contributions to Goodfood over the past years, and wish her every success in her new endeavour," said Selim Bassoul, Chairman and CEO.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada's leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers' kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada's most loved millennial food brand.

SOURCE Goodfood

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