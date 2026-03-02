Good Start® Canada, Pediatrician's #1 choice for easiest formula brand on baby's tummy*, is introducing a new Organic infant formula to meet increasing demand for organic feeding options in Canada.

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Good Start® Canada^ introduces its new Organic infant formula, made with organic milk and crafted without antibiotics or artificial growth hormones. Good Start® Organic formula provides expert‑recommended levels of DHA** and complete nutrition*** for babies from birth to 12 months.

Good Start® supports Health Canada's guidance that breast milk is the optimal source of nutrition for infants and their recommendation for exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months. At the same time, Good Start® recognizes that every family's feeding journey is unique, and breastfeeding isn't always possible or the right choice for everyone. The introduction of Good Start® Organic formula provides Canadian parents with more options, helping them make informed feeding decisions in support of their baby's healthy development.

Good Start® Organic formula is certified organic by Quality Assurance International, a certification body accredited under the Canada Organic Regime.

"Good Start® Organic infant formula is an easy‑to‑digest, iron‑fortified organic option with DHA to support brain and eye development," said Dr. Andrea Papamandjaris, Director of Scientific Affairs at Perrigo. "It checks all the boxes parents look for in an organic, nutritionally complete solution. These factors make a real difference day to day."

Good Start® Organic formula is rolling out nationally across Canada in a phased approach and is now available on Amazon Canada and at Loblaws. Additional retailers will follow, expanding distribution across the country.

About Good Start® formula

For parents who need to, or choose to, introduce baby formula, Good Start® provides trusted feeding options that support baby's development from the start.

For more information, visit www.goodstartbaby.ca.

GOOD START is a registered trademark and used under license.

*More pediatricians trust Good Start® as the most well-tolerated routine infant formula than any other brand. Q1 2025. Data on file.

^ Perrigo Company Canada Inc. is the manufacturer and distributor of Good Start® baby formula in Canada.

**ADA/DC. J Am Diet Assoc. 2007;107:1599-1611.

***Like all infant formulas.

