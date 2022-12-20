MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada today announced the appointment of Gonzalo Gebara to the position of President and CEO, effective January 30, 2023, pending work authorization.

Gebara joined Walmart in 2000. During his career, he has held roles across Finance, Strategy, eCommerce, Marketing and Operations, in positions of increasing responsibility. Additionally, he has worked with teams across multiple markets, including the United States, Argentina and Chile, driving critical business outcomes.

In his most recent position as CEO for Walmart Chile, he has played an integral role in accelerating the company's transformation, making life easier for customers and giving them access to buy what they need, where, when and how they want to shop.

"Gonzalo is an experienced retail leader with extensive knowledge across the industry and our business. Under his leadership, he led the transformation of the business in Chile, strengthening our omnichannel capabilities and developing an ecosystem of services for our Chilian customers," said Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International. "Gonzalo is ideally suited to lead Walmart Canada as it continues its journey to help even more Canadian families save money and live better."

McKenna also thanked JP Suarez, Executive Vice President, Chief Administration Officer and Regional CEO for Walmart International, who led Walmart Canada on an interim basis for the past six months and who will continue to oversee the market.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Walmart Canada team," said Gebara. "Walmart Canada has over 100,000 dedicated and talented associates and a strong foundation to build on. I look forward to working with our associates to continue to strengthen, innovate and grow our business in Canada."

