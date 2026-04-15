Golf Town and Brooke Henderson Cement Decade-Long Partnership with Renewed Commitment to Grow the Game

This three-year extension reflects a shared commitment to inspiring the next generation of Canadian golfers, creating a more supportive pathway into the game, while expanding access to professional resources and continuing to energize fans across Canada.

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Golf Town, Canada's leading golf retailer, is proud to announce a three-year partnership extension with Canada's most decorated golfer, Brooke Henderson, alongside her sister Brittany, through 2028. This renewal marks more than a decade of collaboration, evolving from a landmark partnership into a lasting legacy dedicated to fueling the continued growth of golf in Canada.

Golf Town believes that growing the game requires more than just messaging; it's about providing women with the resources that empower them to Come Out and Play. By bridging the gap between grassroots accessibility and professional infrastructure, Golf Town and Brooke Henderson are working together to ensure the game is inclusive, resourced, and accessible for all.

"When I first joined the Golf Town family in 2017, I knew we shared a deep passion for the sport, but I couldn't have imagined the impact we would make together," says Brooke Henderson. "Renewing this partnership through 2028 is incredibly special to me, and meaningful to my family as well, because of the work we're doing to grow the game among the next generation of Canadian golfers through the Brooke Brigade. Seeing the juniors in the Brooke Brigade zones each year, along with the continued support for all golfers, makes me proud to be part of the Golf Town team and the role we're playing in inspiring more people to take up the game."

A key component of this renewed partnership is the continued evolution of the Brooke Brigade – a nine-year program that has introduced and mentored hundreds of junior girls across Canada. Inspired by Brooke's journey as one of the country's top athletes, Golf Town has deepened its commitment to supporting women's golf through more intentional storytelling, access, and community-led initiatives. From the Golf Town Players Tour Truck experience and International Women's Day clinics to partnerships with organizations like Black Women Golfers Canada and Tamil Golfers Association Canada to the brand's annual Ladies Night, which brings thousands of women into stores each year, these efforts are designed to create more welcoming and accessible entry points into the game.

"Brooke Henderson is more than an ambassador; she's a cornerstone of the Canadian golf story through her excellence in play and leadership off the course," says Barry Williams, President of Golf Town. "At Golf Town, our mission is to go beyond just talking about equality. We're dedicated to creating a more vibrant golf community through action. Whether it's providing LPGA pros with elite support via our Players Tour Truck, hosting events that bring women together to celebrate and play or building pathways and partnerships for junior girls through our community camps, this partnership reflects our commitment to Brooke Henderson, Brittany Henderson, and the Brooke Brigade, while actively shaping the future of golf in Canada."

This announcement highlights Golf Town's investment in legacy partnerships that provide the elite infrastructure necessary for athletes to compete at the highest level while growing the game amongst the next generation of Canadian golfers.

About Golf Town

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 49 stores while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the best product assortment and brands in golf, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting services, including its StudioX experience. Golf Town delivers top golf content through ScoreGolf, in partnership with TorStar. Golf Town is a banner under the Sporting Life Group umbrella and is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Related Links: https://www.golftown.com/

SOURCE Golf Town

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