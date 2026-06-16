GOLDSKY RESOURCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JULY 23, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKR SDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held at 1090 W. Georgia St., Suite #1305, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) for the following purposes:

To receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the auditor's report thereon. To appoint the auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; To fix the number of directors at six (6); To elect the directors for the ensuing year; and To consider, and if thought advisable, to approve an ordinary resolution authorizing, ratifying and confirming the adoption of the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan in replacement of the Company's existing Stock Option Plan.

As of June 5, 2026, shareholders of record are eligible to participate in the upcoming Annual Meeting. Meeting documents, including the Notice of Meeting and Management Proxy Circular, are available for review on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://goldskyresources.com/special-meeting-materials/.

How to vote if your shares trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Registered Securities"), which trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not considered registered shareholders for the purpose of voting at the Meeting. These securities are held in the name of CDS & Co., the nominee of the Canadian Depository for Securities. As a result, shareholders will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). This Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote directly at the Meeting. To ensure their vote is submitted, shareholders must complete and return the Swedish Proxy to Computershare Sweden in accordance with the instructions and deadlines provided with the form.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 16, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

[email protected]

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, [email protected], +46 8-604 22 55.

Follow Goldsky Resources:

X: https://x.com/goldskyir

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goldskyir

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldskyir

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldskyir

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldskyir

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Goldsky Resources Corp.