Goldsky Appoints Gabriella Hammarskjöld as Environmental Manager of Goldsky Sweden AB

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of the next stage of growth, it has appointed Gabriella Hammarskjöldas as Environmental Manager of Goldsky Sweden AB, effective September 1, 2026.

Gabriella brings more than 24 years of Swedish environmental and permitting experience across mining, infrastructure, energy and major industrial developments. Her career includes senior positions with Sweco, Nordkalk, Vattenfall, SKB, Sida and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency (Sw. Naturvårdsverket). She has led complex environmental permitting, Environmental Impact Assessments, regulatory engagement and stakeholder consultation processes throughout Sweden.

Her extensive experience in mining permitting, groundwater and surface water protection, Natura 2000, environmental court proceedings and collaboration with SGU, County Administrative Boards and municipalities will significantly strengthen our capability as the Company advances Barsele.

Noora Ahola, the Managing Director Nordics comments: "Gabriella is one of Sweden's most experienced environmental permitting professionals. Her appointment reflects our commitment to building an exceptional Nordic team capable of responsibly advancing projects of national significance. Attracting professionals of Gabriella's calibre is a strong endorsement of both our projects and our long-term vision."

Following the consolidation of 100% ownership of Barsele, Goldsky has entered a new phase focused on disciplined project advancement. Alongside ongoing environmental and technical studies and planning, the Company is investing in the people, systems and especially environmental capability required to develop high-quality Nordic mining projects responsibly. Additional technical appointments are expected during 2026 as Goldsky continues building a best-in-class project development team.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 oz Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

[email protected]

Tavistock PR (media contact)

Jos Simson/Saskia Sizen

[email protected]

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, [email protected], +46 8-604 22 55

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which they are based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or applicable exchange rules.

SOURCE Goldsky Resources Corp.