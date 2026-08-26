Goldsky appoints Carl Danielsson as Manager of Communications and Public Affairs for Goldsky Sweden AB

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Goldsky Resources Corp (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKR SDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of the next stage of growth and stakeholder interaction, it has appointed Carl Danielsson as Manager of Communications and Public Affairs for Goldsky Sweden AB, effective October 1, 2026.

Carl Danielsson

Carl brings close to 20 years of experience working with public affairs and public relations in Sweden, having worked as a consultant, press officer and a political background from the Swedish Parliament and the European Parliament in Brussels. Carl is currently a partner with The Labyrinth Public Affairs where he is the business lead for metals and minerals at the agency.

Carl has extensive experience working with mining and mineral exploration related policies, including legislation, land use questions, permitting and stakeholder dialogue. He has worked with the Barsele project for two years.

Noora Ahola, the Managing Director Nordics comments: "Carl is one of the most experienced public affairs and communications professionals with mining experience in Sweden. We know him well and very much look forward to him joining the Goldsky team. His appointment reflects our ambition to have an ongoing, constructive stakeholder dialogue throughout the permitting of our projects."

Following the consolidation of 100% ownership of Barsele, Goldsky has entered a new phase focused on disciplined project advancement. Alongside ongoing environmental and technical studies and planning, the Company is investing in the people, systems and especially environmental capability required to develop high-quality Nordic mining projects responsibly. Goldsky will have an increased focus on local and regional stakeholder dialogue as the development of the Barsele project continues to advance.

Additional technical appointments are expected during the Autumn of 2026 as Goldsky continues building a best-in-class project development team.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 oz Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

[email protected]

Tavistock PR (media contact)

Jos Simson/Saskia Sizen

[email protected]

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, [email protected], +46 8-604 22 55

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which they are based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or applicable exchange rules.

SOURCE Goldsky Resources Corp.