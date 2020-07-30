Goldman Sachs and Dalfen Industrial Partner on 46-Property Last Mile Industrial Portfolio

While the trend toward e-commerce has been on an upward trajectory for years, COVID-19 accelerated that rate tremendously. In May alone, e-commerce sales jumped 92.7%. The expenditures for just April and May exceed $53 billion in the US. In order to handle rapid replenishment needs, delivery volume, and current customer expectation of timely delivery, companies need to be closer to their customers. Industry research indicates estimates that "400 MSF or more of total additional U.S. logistics real estate demand will be created in the next two to three years" as a result of this shift. The portfolio is located in dynamic MSA's with growing population bases supported by robust local economies and low tax environments."

"With the exponential growth of e-commerce, especially in the wake of COVID-19, these last mile properties are more important than ever," said Sean Dalfen, president and CIO. "The partnership with Goldman Sachs allows us to offer the distribution and fulfillment center properties needed to meet that demand."

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

