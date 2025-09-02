Golden Arrow Reports Exciting New Gold Results from the Noemi Target at the San Pietro Project, Chile

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

www.goldenarrowresources.com • [email protected]

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its summer exploration program at the promising new Noemi target at the San Pietro IOCG Project, Chile ("San Pietro" or the "Project") (see Figure 1). Within Noemi, additional mapping and sampling have expanded the understanding of a previously identified structural system that hosts significant gold and anomalous copper (Figure 2). Mineralization occurs mainly in veins and veinlets within breccias and was also found in veinlets within the surrounding host rocks.

Highlights of the program include:

24 of 50 new samples returned results of greater than 1 g/t Au

Chip channel samples across the main structure include: 10.0m averaging 1.88 g/t Au 8.0m averaging 1.66 g/t Au 10.5m averaging 1.82 g/t Au

Main structural zone mapped over 1 kilometre in strike, with an average width of 25 metres and a maximum width of 40 metres at surface.

Outcrops are sparse in the area, and the main breccia system remains open under surface cover in all four directions, and untested at depth. Additional subparallel structures were identified and sampled where outcrop allowed, up to 300 metres from the main structure. These returned multiple samples with significant gold, including the high value of the program at 5.67 g/t Au in a 0.30 m wide structure.

Brian McEwen, Golden Arrow VP Exploration and Development stated, "Our initial impressions of Noemi were that it looked interesting for its potential to add resources similar to Rincones and Colla. What we did not expect was to also find this extensive gold-rich system, which is already impressing us with its width and grades but also in the continuity it is demonstrating. What we have identified so far has been through very limited sampling within what is a large area that has the potential to host a significant amount of gold and copper. We are very excited with the results to date, and we are going to continue exploration to delineate drill targets as a priority for our next exploration drilling campaign. Discoveries like Noemi makes us appreciate the size and potential for multiple deposits at San Pietro."

An excavator is being mobilized to Noemi to complete trenching and facilitate detailed mapping and sampling of this zone and testing for extensions in areas currently under cover. The breccia-hosted gold and copper mineralization at Noemi related to tourmaline alteration is believed to be related to the mineralized system identified at the Lolita Norte target that outcrops 3 kilometres to the west, with similar orientation and mineralization (Figure 1); see News Release dated May 14, 2025). Additional historic workings for gold and indications of other similar north-south gold structures occur in several locations further west within the San Pietro property. The field team will be continuing to evaluate these additional prospects as part of its ongoing exploration of the entire western part of the project, which has seen very limited work to date.

Exploration Program Details

The Noemi target area covers roughly a 2 kilometre by 3 kilometre area located approximately 7 kilometres south of the Rincones resource (approximately centred on the target name shown in Figure 1). The main geological units mapped in the Noemi area are fine grained andesites, tuffs and volcaniclastic rocks intruded by a microdiorite with some areas of substantial gravel cover.

The Noemi target is characterized by a scapolite-actinolite-magnetite alteration assemblage associated with IOCG-style copper mineralization. In addition, an earlier stage alteration assemblage characterized by tourmaline is associated with a north-south structural system identified within an area of approximately 1 kilometre by 750m area (yellow outline in Figure 1 with details in Figure 2). This system includes a wide brecciated zone with veins and veinlets filled with tourmaline-quartz-calcite-jarosite and minor barite, specularite and minor chrysocolla. Four rock chip channel samples previously collected across the southern part of this system, along 800 metres of strike, returned significant gold-copper values such as 3.0 m with 4.19 g/t Au and 2.08% Cu (see News Release dated May 14, 2025).

These results prompted the summer follow-up program of more detailed mapping and chip channel sampling of the southern part of the system and the immediate surrounding area. Outcrops are limited, but the team was able to clear and sample wider areas. The main mineralized corridor is now mapped over approximately 1 kilometer north-south, dipping steeply westward, with an average width of 25 metres including a maximum width of 40 metres at surface. Within the corridor, tourmaline replacement has undergone later brecciation, incorporating carbonates, barite, and jarosite (former pyrite) associated with gold mineralization. Table 1 includes the summary gold and copper geochemical results of 50 new samples which include 48 chip channels plus 2 individual samples from the discard piles of historic small workings. Most samples were anomalous in gold, with nearly half the samples assaying over 1 g/t Au. The weighted average for the 39 samples that fall within the breccia corridor is 1.52 g/t Au, however, it is also notable that many samples of host rock to the structure are also well mineralized. As shown in Figure 2, several continuous chip channel samples with significant grades of gold resulted in three long intervals, including: 10.0m averaging 1.88 g/t Au, 8.0m averaging 1.66 g/t Au, and 10.5m averaging 1.82 g/t Au (which includes 3 of 4 samples taken from host rock). Copper results varied with 14 samples returning assays greater than 0.1% Cu.

The team also explored the areas around the main structure in more detail. These areas are also mostly alluvium-covered, but additional subparallel structures approximately 150 to 300 metres west of the main structure were found to outcrop sporadically. Most samples were mineralized, including a high value of 5.67 g/t Au from a 0.30 m wide structure (see Figure 2).

The main mineralized breccia vein system that has been mapped and sampled may continue to the north and south, but it is obscured by surface cover at both ends. At the north end there are old historic workings, and a small hand trench was dug in the alluvium approximately 90 metres north of this location. The trench encountered what appears to be the same breccia vein structure and a sample assayed 1.05 g/t Au over 2.5m. Future work will continue to explore the extents in both directions.

Table 1. Gold and Copper from Surface Sampling Results (see Figure 2 for sample locations)

Sample Type Width (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) CD001635 vein/breccia 2.50 0.98 <0.01 CD001636 vein/breccia 0.25 0.23 <0.01 CD001637 host rock 0.50 0.04 <0.01 CD001638 vein/breccia 0.40 0.16 <0.01 CD001639 vein/breccia 0.55 0.14 <0.01 CD001640 vein/breccia 1.50 1.69 <0.01 CD001641 vein/breccia 0.60 1.81 0.03 CD001642 vein/breccia 3.00 0.20 0.01 CD001643 vein/breccia 3.20 0.20 0.02 CD001644 host rock 3.00 0.54 0.01 CD001645 vein/breccia 3.00 0.40 <0.01 CD001646 vein/breccia 0.50 0.44 0.01 CD001648 vein/breccia 0.30 5.67 0.02 CD001649 vein/breccia 0.65 0.07 <0.01 CD001650 dump* - 0.05 <0.01 CD001651 vein/breccia 0.45 2.02 <0.01 CD001652 host rock 0.55 1.21 0.01 CD001653 vein/breccia 0.55 1.09 0.24 CD001654 host rock 2.00 0.57 0.02 CD001655 vein/breccia 1.70 0.10 <0.01 CD001656 vein/breccia 0.60 0.24 0.11 CD001658 vein/breccia 0.45 0.11 <0.01 CD001659 vein/breccia 0.80 0.52 <0.01 CD001660 vein/breccia 0.70 0.08 0.01 CD001661 vein/breccia 2.30 1.42 0.15 CD001662 host rock 3.50 0.11 0.02 CD001663 vein/breccia 0.90 1.39 0.06 CD001664 dump* - 2.02 0.27 CD001665 vein/breccia 2.50 1.82 0.02 CD001666 vein/breccia 2.50 1.51 0.01 CD001667 vein/breccia 3.00 1.66 <0.01 CD001668 vein/breccia 3.00 2.72 0.14 CD001669 vein/breccia 4.00 1.45 0.25 CD001670 vein/breccia 3.00 1.61 0.15 CD001672 vein/breccia 3.50 0.71 <0.01 CD001673 vein/breccia 2.00 1.41 0.03 CD001674 host rock 3.00 2.83 0.17 CD001675 host rock 2.00 0.40 0.01 CD001676 vein/breccia 3.50 2.72 0.41 CD001677 host rock 2.00 0.13 <0.01 CD001678 vein/breccia 1.50 2.15 0.13 CD001679 vein/breccia 1.00 0.13 <0.01 CD001680 host rock 2.00 0.14 0.02 CD001682 vein/breccia 0.50 0.37 0.01 CD001683 vein/breccia 2.80 2.65 0.25 CD001684 host rock 2.20 2.11 1.00 CD001685 vein/breccia 0.70 3.23 0.66 CD001686 vein/breccia 1.50 0.95 0.09 CD001687 vein/breccia 0.60 4.06 0.47 CD001688 vein/breccia** 2.50 1.05 0.09 *Individual samples taken from discard dumps of historic small miner workings. ** sampled from hand trench

Methodology & QA/QC

Chip channel samples at Noemi were collected by the technical team. Samples were shipped to ALS Laboratory in Copiapo, Chile by a contract truck service. Sample preparation and gold analysis by Fire Assay and reading by atomic absorption on 30 gm sample by method Au-AA23 was completed at the ALS facility in Santiago de Chile. Multi-element package by ICP-OES reading following a four-acid digestion by method ME-ICP61 was performed at ALS facilities in Lima, Peru. Samples with over limits in copper (+ 10,000 ppm) were re-assayed by ore grade method Cu-OG62 that includes four acid digestion and ICP-OES reading. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the San Pietro Project, with a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program. Blank and standard samples were inserted in each batch of samples sent to the laboratory for analysis. Golden Arrow detected no significant QA/QC issues with material effect on the data.

Qualified Persons

The exploration programs are designed by the Company's geological staff and results are reviewed, verified (including sampling, analytical and test data) and compiled under the supervision of Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development to the Company. Mr. McEwen is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of the news release.

About the San Pietro Project

The San Pietro Project targets the discovery of multiple copper-gold-iron oxide ("IOCG") plus cobalt deposits on over 21,000 hectares located approximately 100 kilometres north of Copiapó in the Atacama Region of Chile. To date, Golden Arrow has completed an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rincones and Colla deposits that includes 2,470 Mlbs of contained Cu and 770,000 oz contained Au (492 Mt with an average grade of 0.23% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 99 g/t Co and 14.43% Fe; NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+).

Situated between and adjacent to Capstone Copper's Manto Verde Mine property and Santo Domingo Project, San Pietro is in the centre of a new copper-iron-cobalt district within an active, well-developed mining region that is home to all the major IOCG deposits in Chile.

Golden Arrow operates San Pietro through its 75%-owned Chilean subsidiary, New Golden Explorations Inc. ("NGE").

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Mr. Nikolaos Cacos,

President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation; statements about the potential mineralization and future exploration plans of the Noemi target and San Pietro project; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with obtaining necessary regulatory approvals (including the TSXV's approval); risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation

For further information, please contact: Corporate Communications, Tel: 1-604-687-1828, Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058, Email: [email protected]