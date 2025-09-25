Golden Arrow Completes Additional Sampling and Commences Trenching Program at Noemi Gold Target, San Pietro Project, Chile

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional sampling and a new trenching program at the promising new Noemi target at the San Pietro IOCG Project, Chile ("San Pietro" or the "Project") (see Figure 1). Previous work at Noemi mapped a structural zone over 1 kilometre in strike, with an average width of 25 metres and a maximum width of 40 metres at surface. The structure hosts significant gold and anomalous copper in veins and veinlets within breccias and the surrounding host rocks. The initial chip channel samples returned results including 10.0m averaging 1.88 g/t Au, 8.0m averaging 1.66 g/t Au and 10.5m averaging 1.82 g/t Au (see News Release Dated September 2, 2025). The new trenching program will test for extensions to this structure to the north and south where it is believed to continue under alluvial cover. An excavator arrived on site this week to commence the trenching and the program will take approximately two weeks to complete.

The area surrounding this structural zone continues to be explored, and in the last month rock chip samples have been collected from similar structures approximately 500 metres to the east, 200 metres to the west as well as a possible northern extension some 2.6 kilometres to the north (see Figure 2). The new samples have been sent for gold and multi-element assaying and results are expected within 4 - 6 weeks.

Brian McEwen, Golden Arrow VP Exploration and Development stated, "We continue to be encouraged by our work at the Noemi target. The program is expanding the potential for new gold and copper deposits in this area, which is just one of several early-stage gold prospects that we are exploring at San Pietro. With gold reaching new all-time highs, discovery in these areas could add considerable value to the project so this trenching program is an important step for refining the target for drill testing."

The breccia-hosted gold and copper mineralization at Noemi related to tourmaline alteration is believed to be related to the mineralized system identified at the Lolita Norte target that outcrops 3 kilometres to the west, with similar orientation and mineralization (Figure 1; see News Release dated May 14, 2025). Additional historic workings for gold and indications of other similar north-south gold structures occur in several locations further west within the San Pietro property. The field team will be continuing to evaluate these additional prospects as part of its ongoing exploration of the entire western part of the project, which has seen very limited work to date.

Exploration Program Details

The Noemi target area covers roughly a 2 kilometre by 3 kilometre area located approximately 7 kilometres south of the Rincones resource (approximately centred on the target name shown in Figure 1). The main geological units mapped in the Noemi area are fine grained andesites, tuffs and volcaniclastic rocks intruded by a microdiorite with some areas of substantial gravel cover.

A significant gold sub-target has been identified within the Noemi target area. It is characterized by an earlier stage alteration assemblage associated with a north-south structural system originally identified within an area of approximately 1 kilometre by 750m. This system includes a wide brecciated zone with veins and veinlets filled with tourmaline-quartz-calcite-jarosite and minor barite, specularite and minor chrysocolla. Channel chip sampling returned intervals of up to 10.0m averaging 1.88 g/t Au (see News Release Dated September 2, 2025). The main mineralized breccia vein system that was mapped and sampled earlier in the summer is believed to continue to the north and south, but it is obscured by surface cover at both ends. To confirm the extension of the main structure in both directions below the alluvial cover, an excavator was mobilized to the site to open trenches and expose outcrop to the north and south, for additional sampling and mapping. Also, areas in the central part of the structure that were not originally tested due to colluvial cover will be cleaned with the excavator to facilitate sampling. The program will include up to 12 trenches totalling approximately 720 metres, resulting in approximately 600 samples (see Figure 2). Based on the findings of these trenches, a second group of similar trenches will be opened. Trenches will be dug across the veins and structures along the strike of the mapped zones, and then cleaned, mapped and sampled.

Exploration work continues in the Noemi target area, and the team has collected another 52 rock chip samples from other structures identified during the mapping program (see Figure 2), including:

A set of similar veins and breccias structures of quartz-tourmaline-jarosite composition parallel to the main structure and with similar widths, located approximately 500 metres east of the gold-hosting structure described above

Zones with veinlets and stockwork of quartz-tourmaline-jarosite-carbonates approximately 200 metres to the west of the main structure

Veins of quartz-tourmaline-magnetite-jarosite located 2.6 kilometres to the north of the main structure, which may be a northern extension of that structure.

Methodology & QA/QC

Rock chip samples at Noemi were collected by the technical team. Samples were shipped to ALS Laboratory in Copiapó, Chile by a contract truck service. Sample preparation and gold analysis by Fire Assay and reading by atomic absorption on 30 gm sample by method Au-AA23 will be completed at the ALS facility in Santiago de Chile. Multi-element package by ICP-OES reading following a four-acid digestion by method ME-ICP61 will be performed at ALS facilities in Lima, Peru. Samples with over limits in copper (+ 10,000 ppm) will be re-assayed by ore grade method Cu-OG62 that includes four acid digestion and ICP-OES reading. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the San Pietro Project, with a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program. Blank and standard samples were inserted in each batch of samples sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Qualified Persons

The exploration programs are designed by the Company's geological staff and results are reviewed, verified (including sampling, analytical and test data) and compiled under the supervision of Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development to the Company. Mr. McEwen is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of the news release.

About the San Pietro Project

The San Pietro Project targets the discovery of multiple copper-gold-iron oxide ("IOCG") plus cobalt deposits on over 21,000 hectares located approximately 100 kilometres north of Copiapó in the Atacama Region of Chile. To date, Golden Arrow has completed an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rincones and Colla deposits that includes 2.5 Mlbs of contained Cu and 770,000 oz contained Au in the Inferred category (492 Mt with an average grade of 0.23% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 99 g/t Co and 14.43% Fe; NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+).

Situated between and adjacent to Capstone Copper's Manto Verde Mine property and Santo Domingo Project, San Pietro is in the centre of a new copper-iron-cobalt district within an active, well-developed mining region that is home to all the major IOCG deposits in Chile.

Golden Arrow operates San Pietro through its 75%-owned Chilean subsidiary, New Golden Explorations Inc. ("NGE").

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation; statements about the potential mineralization and future exploration plans of the Noemi target and San Pietro project; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with obtaining necessary regulatory approvals (including the TSXV's approval); risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

