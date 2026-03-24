GOLD STRATEGY INC. CLARIFIES BUSINESS MODEL

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Gold Strategy Inc. ("GST" or the "Company") (TSXV: GST) is pleased to highlight its focused business model and long-term strategy as a mineral exploration and development company.

The Company confirms that there has been no "Change of Business" (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) to its operations and that it remains a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties, with the objective of progressing such assets toward production.

Gold Strategy further confirms that it is not an investment issuer and does not operate as a passive investment vehicle or fund. The Company's activities are centered on identifying, acquiring, evaluating and developing mineral assets and related interests, including through direct ownership, joint ventures, royalties or other structured transactions customary in the mining industry.

The Company is in the process of updating its corporate website to ensure that it accurately and comprehensively reflects the Company's current business strategy. The updated website is intended to provide stakeholders with clear and current information regarding the Company's operations and focus.

The Company remains committed to executing its strategy of building value through disciplined acquisition, exploration and development of mineral assets and opportunities.

About Gold Strategy Inc.

Gold Strategy Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it advances exploration programs on mineral properties that it may acquire.

GOLD STRATEGY INC.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Gold Strategy Inc.

For further information, please contact: Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO, Tel: +1 (647) 402-0957, Email: [email protected]