GOLD STRATEGY ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Gold Strategy Inc. (TSXV: GST) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 23, 2026. A total of 1,432,625 common shares ("Common Shares") were voted, representing the votes attached to 69.48% of all outstanding Common Shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated May 15, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Reno Calabrigo, Tyler Burpee, Herbert Markgraf and Melanie Samuels, was re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of 20% Fixed Option Plan

The Company's 20% fixed stock option plan was approved and, accordingly, the amount of common shares reserved for issuance thereunder has been increased to 412,395.

About Gold Strategy

Gold Strategy Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties.

GOLD STRATEGY INC.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Gold Strategy Inc.

For further information, please contact: Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO, Tel: +1 (647) 402-0957, Email: [email protected]