GOLD STRATEGY ANNOUNCES $1.45M PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

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VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Gold Strategy Inc. (TSXV: GST) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of $1.456 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,456,000 (the "Offering").

It is expected that the net proceeds from the Offering will be primarily used for general working capital purposes.

Any Common Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and such other further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

The securities oﬀered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be oﬀered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an oﬀer to sell or the solicitation of an oﬀer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such oﬀer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

GOLD STRATEGY INC.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORAMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the quantum of securities sold, and timing thereof and satisfaction of any obligations thereunder and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including applicable concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no signiﬁcant disruptions affecting the Company. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve signiﬁcant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently ﬁled management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Gold Strategy Inc.

For further information, please contact: Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO, Tel: +1 (647) 402-0957, Email: [email protected]