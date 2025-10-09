Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News GroupNews Commentary – Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic uncertainty drive unprecedented safe-haven demand[1]. While gold prices break records, gold mining companies are experiencing even more dramatic profit expansion because production costs remain relatively stable while metal prices soar, creating windfall margins that translate every additional dollar in gold prices into pure profit. This historic divergence between surging gold values and contained mining costs positions gold companies from explorers through producers, including GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: EQX) (TSX: EQX), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), and Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF).

Wall Street analysts are racing to raise targets, with Goldman Sachs now forecasting $4,900 by late 2026[2] and Michael Langford projecting $4,300 within six months as central banks accelerate diversification into gold[3]. With rate cuts expected through year-end creating ideal conditions for gold's continued ascent, mining companies with operational leverage to rising prices stand positioned to capture extraordinary value before the broader market fully prices in this structural shift in precious metals economics[4].

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) is a Canadian junior exploration company that recently commenced its first-ever diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil's Juruena Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. The company is testing high-priority gold targets on a property that was previously explored by AngloGold Ashanti, one of the world's largest gold mining companies.

The 3,681-hectare Copeçal project sits in Mato Grosso, Brazil, approximately 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta. AngloGold Ashanti invested approximately $1 million in systematic exploration work here between 2010 and 2016, identifying a 6-kilometer-long gold-in-soil anomaly before shifting focus to other global projects. GoldHaven is now testing whether this surface gold signature extends to depth and could indicate an economic gold deposit.

The first drill hole has already intersected approximately 30 meters of saprolite (deeply weathered rock) before entering strongly sheared and hydrothermally altered basement gneiss. The rock shows pervasive chlorite, sericite, and quartz alteration. These are classic indicators of hydrothermal fluid activity associated with gold deposits in similar geological settings.

"The start of our maiden drill program marks a transformational milestone for GoldHaven Resources," said Rob Birmingham, President and CEO. "This moment is the result of systematic exploration, including a 107-hole auger program and ongoing VLF surveys that refined our targets and mapped structural controls. Early geological observations from COP-25-001 show strong deformation and alteration where saprolite meets basement rock, exactly what we hoped to see. While we await assay results, these features validate our targeting model and align with mineralized systems across the Juruena Gold Province."

The 1,200-meter drilling program uses Ecodrill with NQ-size diamond core (47.6mm diameter) to drill 5-6 angled holes up to 150 meters deep. The program is testing two zones called East and West, both showing persistent gold-in-soil signatures extending across 3-kilometer strike lengths. Core samples are being processed at ALS Global laboratories, with sample preparation in Cuiabá and assays in Belo Horizonte. Assay results are expected in 4-6 weeks.

"Copeçal has all the hallmarks of a compelling greenfields opportunity," said Jon Hill, former Exploration Manager for AngloGold Ashanti during the project's initial discovery phase, and current Country Manager in Brazil for GoldHaven, in a previous announcement. "As part of the original team that identified the area, I've always believed this project warranted drill testing. It sits in an underexplored but highly fertile mineral belt, and thanks to AngloGold's foundational work, we have robust geochemical and geophysical datasets to guide us."

GoldHaven's exploration work leading up to this drilling program included 107 auger drill penetrations and VLF-EM geophysical surveys that helped pinpoint the best drilling locations. The Copeçal asset benefits from year-round road access via highway MT-325 and sits just 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta, a regional hub serviced by daily commercial air connections. The project is positioned among a growing cluster of significant developments including G Mining's multi-million-ounce Tocantinzinho deposit.

Parallel to Copeçal drilling, GoldHaven has advanced comprehensive summer field programs across its wholly-owned Magno and Three Guardsmen assets in northern British Columbia. The Magno Project footprint has been strategically extended by 5,159 hectares through targeted claim staking.

GoldHaven's project portfolio includes claim packages totaling 123,900 hectares distributed across three Brazilian projects, supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report for Copeçal.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: EQX) (TSX: EQX) delivered record consolidated production of 236,470 ounces in Q3 2025, marking the strongest quarterly performance in company history. The Valentine Gold Mine in Newfoundland poured first gold ahead of schedule on September 14, while the Greenstone Gold Mine in Ontario showed meaningful operational improvements with mining rates exceeding 185,000 tonnes per day and mill grades improving 13% quarter-over-quarter to 1.05 grams per tonne gold.

"Equinox Gold delivered a solid third quarter, producing a record consolidated 236,470 ounces of gold, reflecting the strength of our expanded portfolio following the merger completed in June," said Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold. "Even after the divestment of our Nevada assets, we remain on track to deliver in the mid-range of our consolidated annual gold production guidance of 785,000 to 915,000 ounces."

The company strengthened its balance sheet during the quarter by reducing debt by US$139 million and maintaining cash and equivalents of $359 million at September 30, 2025. With Valentine ramping toward consistent nameplate capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year by Q2 2026 and Greenstone positioned for a strong Q4, Equinox Gold anticipates finishing 2025 in the mid-range of consolidated guidance and carrying momentum into 2026.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) announced assay results from its ongoing 2025 drilling programs at the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects in central Quebec, with 27 diamond drill holes totaling 11,583 metres at Nelligan and 16 holes totaling 10,137.5 metres at Monster Lake confirming extensions of mineralized zones. The combined exploration camp, located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau with both projects accessible by road and just 15 kilometres apart, hosts nearly 9 million ounces of resources including Nelligan's 3.1 million ounces Indicated and 5.2 million ounces Inferred resources alongside Monster Lake's high-grade 84,200 ounces Indicated and 488,500 ounces Inferred resources.

"I want to congratulate our exploration team as they continue to expand the mineralized envelope of Nelligan and intersect high-grade veins at Monster Lake," said Renaud Adams, CEO of IAMGOLD. "The Nelligan and Monster Lake camp has seen rapid growth from a relatively conservative drill program prior to this year, and these results confirm our decision to continue to increase our exploration activities within this camp. When you combine Nelligan with the high-grade satellite Monster Lake deposit, there are nearly 9 million ounces of resources in this mining camp already, positioning Nelligan among the largest gold projects in Canada with significant potential for further growth."

Drilling at Nelligan successfully extended the deposit further down-plunge to the east below 600 to 700 metres vertical depth with the mineralized sequence remaining open along strike and at depth, while Monster Lake drilling confirmed typical high-grade veins persisting in the general down-plunge of the Megane Zone. The company plans to continue infill and step-out drilling to convert Inferred Resources into the Indicated category while testing deeper extensions and lateral expansions of both deposits.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) achieved first gold pour at its Ahafo North Project in Ghana on September 19, 2025, marking a critical milestone toward commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2025. The project, located at Afrisipakrom approximately 30 kilometres from the company's Ahafo South operations, is expected to deliver between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually over a 13-year mine life while creating approximately 560 permanent and 1,000 contracted roles.

"The first gold pour at Ahafo North represents a major operational milestone that validates years of careful planning, engineering, and construction, and builds on the strength of our world-class portfolio," said Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont. "As we progress toward commercial production, we remain focused on generating enduring value for our shareholders, workforce, host communities, and the government of Ghana."

The achievement follows the completion of key development phases including ore stockpiling that began in late 2024 and commissioning of critical infrastructure such as processing circuits, mining support facilities, and a tailings storage facility. Following the divestment of the Akyem mine in April 2025, Ahafo North will become the company's second operational site in the country and represents Newmont's third mining investment in Ghana.

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) announced that its Exploration Plan of Operations has begun National Environmental Policy Act review by the Federal Bureau of Land Management for the Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada. The POO will allow for staged exploration drilling of over 700 holes within the Santa Fe Mine Project area, which hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 ounces gold equivalent and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 ounces gold equivalent, with the company signing a Contributed Funds Agreement to provide funding to the BLM in support of the NEPA process.

"Lahontan is excited to have its Exploration POO enter the NEPA review process," said Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold. "When NEPA is completed, the POO will allow for staged exploration drilling of over 700 holes within the Santa Fe Mine Project area, greatly enhancing the potential to expand the project's gold and silver resources and enhance expanded mining opportunities. The Contributed Funds Agreement allows the BLM to utilize additional personnel to complete the NEPA analysis and provide funding in case of a Federal government shutdown."

The 26.4 square kilometre Santa Fe Mine project had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project toward production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/goh-profile/

