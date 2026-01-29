Strategic Mineral Stocks Gain Ground as Pentagon Pushes for Secure Defense Supply Chains

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Pentagon moved a massive $4.5 billion into critical minerals during the final months of 2025[1]. According to S&P Global, government backing for strategic mineral projects will reach record levels throughout 2026 as Western nations work to secure their own processing power[2]. This structural reset is favoring companies that can bridge the gap between defense mandates and material scarcity. This trend is putting a bright spotlight on GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), Graphite One (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF), Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU), and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX).

New government industrial policies are expected to drive big capital flows through the 2026 cycle as supply bottlenecks continue to threaten the defense and tech sectors[3]. Industry leaders are sounding the alarm that the domestic supply chain is now so fragile that even a single accident could disrupt the entire country. This is exactly why Washington now treats secure mineral platforms in safe regions as a vital and non-negotiable part of the nation's strategic infrastructure[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has defined property-scale porphyry zonation at its Magno Project in British Columbia, confirming a mineral system with stacked copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten, and critical mineral targets across 36,973 hectares in the Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia.

The discovery validates a classic intrusion-driven model where metal distribution follows predictable patterns radiating outward from a central porphyry source. Proximal zones show copper-gold-silver mineralization, transitioning through intermediate silver-lead-zinc zones, to distal zinc-rich mineralization at structural controls. This zonation pattern provides direct targeting vectors for drill planning.

These results represent a meaningful step forward in defining Magno as a large, zoned, intrusion-related mineral system," said Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. "The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies reinforces our interpretation of a porphyry-driven system at depth. The emerging geological and metal zonation patterns share important similarities with Coeur Mining's Silvertip district, while Magno's broader critical-metal footprint highlights the potential for a multi-commodity discovery with district-scale upside."

Surface sampling returned copper values up to 6,660 ppm at the Magno Zone, including 1,760 ppm copper within granite itself. The granite-hosted copper represents the highest value sampled directly within intrusive rocks on the property and points to a magmatic source for the broader metal suite. Tungsten mineralization at Kuhn and Dead Goat showings supports the interpretation of high-temperature pathways extending across the system.

Historical silver-lead-zinc mineralization has been verified at the Magno and D Zones. Bismuth concentrations reached 10,000 ppm at Kuhn, while tellurium values hit 67 ppm. These pathfinder elements indicate deep structural fluid corridors and high-temperature metal transport, both characteristic signatures of large porphyry systems at depth.

The system shares characteristics with Coeur Mining's Silvertip Mine to the north, but Magno displays a broader metal suite including tungsten, bismuth, tellurium, and indium. The zonation pattern resembles major polymetallic systems like Morococha in Peru.

Earlier surface work identified significant indium enrichment up to 334 ppm, a supply-constrained critical mineral essential for touchscreens, semiconductors, and defense applications. Global indium production relies on zinc refining byproducts, creating supply constraints as demand accelerates for clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Beyond Magno, GoldHaven has completed diamond drilling at its Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil and confirmed high-grade copper at Three Guardsmen. The company now controls 133,186 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions with multiple projects advancing simultaneously.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) announced it has entered an agreement with the Idaho National Laboratory via Battelle Energy Alliance LLC for INL to host, commission and operate a flexible modular pilot processing plant capable of recovering critical minerals including antimony from the Company's ores. This initiative will demonstrate the feasibility of producing high-quality, military specification antimony trisulfide using material from the Stibnite Gold Project while strengthening workforce training in Idaho.

"We are proud to collaborate with Idaho National Laboratory to further strengthen America's defense capabilities and help secure a domestic source of antimony trisulfide," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "This partnership highlights Idaho's role in national security and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to responsible resource development, job creation, and workforce training in Idaho."

The pilot plant initiative is part of a broader partnership with the U.S. Army via the Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium to secure domestic sources of critical minerals. In May 2025, Perpetua was awarded up to $6.9 million in additional DOTC funding, bringing total DOTC awards to $22.4 million supporting the objective of establishing a fully domestic antimony trisulfide supply chain.

Graphite One (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) has announced independent testing confirms elevated magnet and Heavy Rare Earth presence at its Alaska Graphite Creek deposit, with 85% of total REEs in the garnet material comprising magnet or Heavy Rare Earths. Testing performed by Activation Laboratory found elevated levels of Dysprosium ranging from 32-63 ppm, Yttrium ranging from 198-427 ppm, and Scandium ranging from 84-141 ppm in garnets from the deposit.

"While these results are preliminary, they are clearly promising," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "Few rare earth deposits have such a strong presence of magnet and Heavy Rare Earths."

Garnets appear to be the reason for the relative abundance of HREEs at the deposit, which has already been confirmed by the USGS as the nation's largest natural graphite deposit and among the largest in the world. Graphite One is planning a 2026 REE testing program with a U.S. National Lab to determine the best method for extracting REEs from the Graphite Creek garnets.

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) has announced plans to expand its Oak Ridge centrifuge manufacturing plant to facilitate large-scale deployment of advanced uranium enrichment technology, creating nearly 430 jobs and investing more than $560 million in Anderson County, Tennessee. The expansion transitions the facility to high-rate manufacturing supporting both commercial and national security requirements, with first new centrifuges expected online in Ohio in 2029.

"We are proud to be leading the effort to restore America's ability to enrich uranium at scale – using American technology, built by American workers right here in Tennessee," said Amir Vexler, CEO of Centrus. "These advanced centrifuges are essential to meeting America's energy security and national security requirements."

The Oak Ridge Technology and Manufacturing Center is the only uranium enrichment centrifuge manufacturing facility in the U.S., with Centrus recently awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand its Ohio uranium enrichment plant. Centrus is the eighth company to utilize funding from Tennessee's Nuclear Energy Fund, demonstrating the state's position as the nation's epicenter for new nuclear development.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) and Emirates Global Aluminium have entered a joint development agreement to build the first new primary aluminum production plant in the United States since 1980, with EGA owning 60% and Century owning 40% of the joint venture. The new plant in Inola, Oklahoma is expected to produce 750,000 tonnes of aluminum per year, more than doubling current U.S. production while creating 1,000 permanent direct jobs and 4,000 construction jobs.

"Our partner EGA brings world-class smelting technology and construction expertise that are fast-tracking our collective efforts to realize President Trump's vision of rapidly increasing domestic primary aluminum production," said Jesse Gary, CEO of Century Aluminum. "Key industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, packaging and importantly, national defense, stand to benefit greatly from this expanded production of this critical metal."

Construction is expected to start by end of 2026 with production beginning by decade's end. The project combines EGA's expertise in aluminum smelting design and EGA's latest state-of-the-art EX technology with Century's extensive U.S. operations experience, addressing the current situation where 85% of American aluminum needs are met by imports.

