Gold Holds $4,200 Level As M&A Surge And High-Grade Discoveries Ignite Sector Valuation Reset

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Spot gold prices have climbed back above the critical $4,200 per ounce level, driven by prices climbing in international markets and renewed physical buying that is squeezing global inventory[1]. This sustained strength is fueling a massive sector-wide pivot, evidenced by new consolidation agreements and aggressive resource expansion programs designed to capture widening margins before operational costs rise[2]. Investors are heavily focused on GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF), Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF), Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSE American: CTGO), and Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (NYSE American: DVS).

Major financial institutions have significantly raised their forecasts, projecting that gold could hit $4,800 per ounce by 2026 as central banks accelerate their accumulation strategies[3]. This creates an urgent window for positioning, particularly as the World Gold Council expects a surge up to 30% in value driven by a pronounced "flight-to-safety" that favors companies with defined, high-grade resources[4].

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Three Guardsmen Project in northwestern British Columbia, with surface sampling returning grades up to 15.85% copper from epidote-magnetite skarns traced over more than one kilometer of strike. The company reported that 25 of 126 surface samples exceeded 1% copper, with high-grade grab samples including 12.75% and 12.65% copper alongside elevated zinc values. Geological transitions from copper-silver zones into bismuth-tellurium-gold enrichment, combined with molybdenum in altered granites, suggest a nearby porphyry intrusion driving the mineralized system across the 16,234-hectare property in the Atlin Mining Division.

"These assays are a major milestone for GoldHaven," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources. "Discovering copper grades as high as 15.85% at surface, along with widespread high-grade mineralization across the property, clearly shows the strength of the system at Three Guardsmen. This is the kind of early success that can redefine a company. With strong geological evidence pointing toward a nearby porphyry source, we believe the project offers exceptional upside as we continue to advance exploration."

GoldHaven continues advancing its Magno Project in the Cassiar region, recently acquiring 811.17 hectares of strategic claims and completing a 354-sample exploration program that confirmed skarn and CRD-style mineralization comparable to Coeur Mining's Silvertip deposit. The company has expanded Magno by more than 5,800 hectares through strategic staking and is integrating VRIFY technology to develop comprehensive 3D geological models supporting 2026 drill planning, with assay results from the 2025 program expected imminently to refine geological modeling and next-phase exploration work.

In Brazil, GoldHaven has expanded its maiden diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project to nine holes after intersecting encouraging sulphide mineralization at the East Target. Eight diamond drill holes totaling 889.55 meters have been completed across both East and West targets, with hole COP-004 successfully cutting through disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite across a 21.25-meter interval within a sheared biotite granitoid displaying phyllic alteration, confirming subsurface gold mineralization connected to surface anomalies. The ninth hole is designed to test the depth extension of this mineralized zone to 200 meters downhole.

GoldHaven now commands a diversified exploration portfolio spanning 123,900 hectares across two premier mining jurisdictions, with high-grade copper discoveries and district-scale consolidation advancing in British Columbia alongside active drilling momentum in Brazil. With sulphide mineralization confirmed in drill core and an expanded drilling program underway, the company presents investors with substantial scale paired with active discovery momentum, all underpinned by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) has reported significant success from its ongoing diamond drilling program in Finland, highlighting high-grade drill results at the Mustajärvi Gold Project that included 13.75 g/t gold over 12.4 metres. This step-out hole extended mineralization at the East Zone, demonstrating strong continuity well to the southwest of the high-grade core previously discovered in 2022.

"Drill hole 25MJ005 is an outstanding result for the growth of the Mustajärvi discovery," said Carl Löfberg, CEO of FireFox Gold Corp. "Combined with drill hole 25MJ001, these two holes demonstrate continuity of the East Zone gold system well to the southwest from the high-grade core we discovered in 2022. Even better, the system seems to be strengthening in this most recent hole over the 45-metre step out from 25MJ001, as both gold and tellurium grades increase."

The company plans to continue its 10,000-metre drill program through the spring of 2026, mixing infill and step-out drilling to further define the mineralized zones. Final assays are pending for seven additional holes from the first phase, while a second round of drilling is currently underway to test new targets.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) announced significant assay results from its project in Guyana, drilling a new high-grade zone at East Wenot that intersected 11.07 g/t gold over 14.7 metres. Additional drilling at Central Wenot also returned impressive intervals, including 13.54 g/t gold over 13.3 metres, further confirming the robust potential of the deposit's shear corridor.

"The intersection of 11.07 g/t Au over 14.7m in Hole 142 represents a spectacular year end and we are pleased to announce that we have already exceeded this goal," said Elaine Ellingham, CEO of Omai Gold Mines Corp. "An additional 30 holes have been completed or are currently underway on Wenot and these additional Wenot holes will contribute to a planned updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which will be integrated into the updated PEA planned for H1 2026. Results are pending for the majority of these new holes but are expected shortly."

Five drill rigs are currently active on the property to further expand resources and optimize the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment. The company intends to incorporate these high-grade results into an updated resource estimate expected in early 2026.

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSE American: CTGO) and Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (NYSE American: DVS) have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a merger of equals that will create a diversified North American precious metals producer. The combined entity, expected to be renamed Contango Silver & Gold Inc., will leverage cash flow from the high-grade Manh Choh gold mine to fund development of the Kitsault Valley and Johnson Tract projects.

"This merger is an exciting transaction for both Contango and Dolly Varden shareholders given the complementary and synergistic nature of our North American asset portfolios," said Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, CEO of Contango ORE, Inc. "With the Manh Choh Gold Mine providing significant cash flows in a strong gold and silver price environment, the combined company will have a source of non-dilutive funding to advance development of its high-grade Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract projects in Alaska and Kitsault Valley project in British Columbia."

The transaction establishes a combined company with over US$100 million in cash and a projected market capitalization of approximately US$812 million. Management aims to pursue a Direct Shipping Ore strategy across its portfolio to minimize capital expenditures while maximizing high-grade production output.

"The merger represents a step-change for the company, adding production and combining an exceptional portfolio of projects with the potential for high-grade precious-metal development," said Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation. "The combined company is poised to become a unique, multi-asset platform for silver and gold production, focused exclusively on the United States and Canada. Our respective boards are fully aligned on how to best realize this vision, sharing a commitment to aggressively expand our resource base, accelerate mine exploration and subsequent development across the portfolio and pursue growth-oriented acquisitions."

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

