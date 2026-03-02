Gold Demand Just Broke a Record - Supply Can't Keep Up

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary - A Reuters poll of analysts forecasts gold will deliver another record-setting year in 2026, with 95% of surveyed central banks expecting global holdings to rise, the highest share ever recorded.[1] U.S. gold demand doubled to 679 tonnes in 2025, a 140% year-over-year increase, while ETF inflows reached 437 tonnes, pushing holdings to a record $280 billion in assets under management.[2] Companies positioned across the gold exploration and production spectrum include Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF), Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG), Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN), i-80 Gold (TSX: IAU), and Allied Gold (TSX: AAUC).

Goldman Sachs raised its end-2026 gold price forecast to $5,400 per ounce, expecting sustained central bank purchasing of 60 to 70 tonnes monthly alongside anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts.[3] Meanwhile, S&P Global forecasts the all-in sustaining cost for silver will rise 3.8% to $23.44 per ounce in 2026, reflecting broader inflationary pressures reshaping the global mining cost landscape.[4]

Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) recently announced the commencement of systematic geological mapping and channel sampling at its Gran Esperanza Project, a highly prospective gold-silver property spanning 44,400 hectares in the Los Menucos District of Río Negro Province, Argentina.

The current program represents the first phase of a comprehensive field campaign designed to better define the epithermal vein system and refine priority exploration targets across the property. Geological crews are conducting property-wide mapping, detailed structural analysis within key mineralized corridors, and systematic channel sampling across exposed quartz veins and alteration zones.

Channel samples are being collected at approximately 50-metre intervals along veins to assess grade distribution and strike continuity. Historical results from the property have returned channel samples of 2.0m at 24.0 g/t Au, 5.0m at 13.1 g/t Au, and 1.3m at 11.5 g/t Au, with rock chip samples grading up to 24.4 g/t Au.

"We are pleased to initiate this important phase of exploration at Gran Esperanza. This systematic program is designed to generate critical geological and geochemical data that will enhance our understanding of the scale and continuity of mineralization on the Property," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose Resources. "Our objective is to methodically advance the Project and establish a strong technical foundation for additional programs including diamond drilling."

Previous exploration at Gran Esperanza included 30 trenches totalling 2,937 metres, 690 channel samples, 1,674 rock samples, and over 10 kilometres of mapped epithermal veins. A December 2025 site visit returned a rock chip sample grading 14.34 g/t Au, further confirming the project's high-grade potential.

The property is located adjacent to a gold project being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project currently under development, highlighting the district's active exploration profile. Year-round accessible and just two kilometres from a highway, Gran Esperanza offers favourable infrastructure for advancing exploration.

Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG) recently announced drill results including 4.18 g/t Au over 14.6 metres and 3.73 g/t Au over 17.3 metres at the Wenot deposit in Guyana, South America. The company has also commenced a 50,000-metre diamond drill program to expand and upgrade the overall resource.

"As Omai continues to report positive drill results from Central and East Wenot, we are excited to have commenced a 50,000-metre diamond drill program to further expand the overall Omai gold resources and continue to unlock value for our shareholders," said Elaine Ellingham, President and CEO of Omai Gold Mines. "The primary objective of this current program is to upgrade the large Wenot Inferred resource in order to move the Omai project forward to the next key milestones."

The primary objective of the current program is to upgrade the large Wenot inferred resource. The company has engaged Objectivity, a geological data analytics consultancy, to maximize the effectiveness of the resource drill program using proprietary deposit-specific algorithms.

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) recently reported high-grade gold mineralization and visible gold in central Powerline Deposit at its AurMac Project in Yukon, Canada. Highlights included 1.82 g/t Au over 26.2 metres and 4.64 g/t Au over 7.7 metres, with high-grade intervals reaching 19.90 g/t Au over 1.5 metres.

"The continued discovery of high-grade mineralization, which is often associated with visible gold, demonstrates the continuity of the mineralized domains and emphasizes the high-grade potential in the core of the Powerline Deposit," said Tara Christie, President and CEO of Banyan Gold. "Our drill program for 2026 is underway with five drills on-site. As we continue to receive results from the 2025 drill program, we anticipate an active news cycle in the coming months."

Results from the 2025 drill program have the potential to extend mineralized domains below the conceptual pit boundary from the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate. The company anticipates an active news cycle in the coming months as additional results are released.

i-80 Gold (TSX: IAU) recently reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results , producing 31,930 ounces while achieving guidance targets. The company completed a $500 million financing package to fund Phases 1 and 2 of its development plan, targeting 150,000 to 200,000 ounces annually by the early 2030s.

"We advanced technical and permitting work, as well as exploration and infill drilling programs across our gold projects in the development plan," said Richard Young, President and CEO of i-80 Gold. "We also completed the Lone Tree refurbishment study which underpins our hub and spoke processing strategy for our three high-grade underground mines."

The company is ramping up production at Granite Creek and beginning refurbishment of its Lone Tree Plant in 2026. Mining at its second underground mine, Archimedes, is set to commence this year as i-80 Gold advances toward its long-term production targets.

Allied Gold (TSX: AAUC) recently announced preliminary Q4 2025 operating results , producing 117,004 ounces of gold in the quarter and 379,081 ounces for the full year, exceeding guidance. The company issued 2026 guidance of 485,000 to 575,000 ounces, with contributions from the Kurmuk Project in Ethiopia expected starting mid-year.

Mineral Reserves increased to 11.2 million ounces, providing a strong foundation for production growth. The company expects significant expansion in 2026 driven by new project commissioning and continued operational improvements across its portfolio.

