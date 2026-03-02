When Tungsten Costs More Than Gold Used To, Miners Step Up

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary -- The world has "sleepwalked" into a tungsten supply crunch, with prices surging fivefold over the past year to around $1,775 per tonne as Chinese exports plummet and global inventories run critically low[1]. Australia has committed $800 million to a strategic critical minerals reserve, the European Union is building a joint stockpile under its RESourceEU strategy, and India and Brazil recently deepened bilateral cooperation on rare earths and critical metals[2]. Companies advancing polymetallic and critical mineral assets include GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN), Surge Copper (TSXV: SURG), Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN), and Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE).

Canada's first defence industrial strategy anchored by $81.8 billion in investment has placed critical minerals at its center, prioritizing domestic firms and manufacturing in sectors where Canada holds strategic advantages[3]. British Columbia is becoming the first province to implement fixed permitting timelines for exploration projects, backed by a $3 million budget increase in 2026 to accelerate the process[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has expanded its flagship Magno Project to over 37,200 hectares through the strategic acquisition of five contiguous mineral claims in British Columbia's prolific Cassiar District. The Title Transfer Agreement, dated February 23, 2026, secures a 100% interest in 231 hectares from vendor Steven Scott, with consideration of 400,000 common shares subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. The vendor retains no net smelter return royalty or other encumbrance on the claims.

"Expanding Magno beyond 37,000 hectares further strengthens our control over what we interpret to be a large, zoned, intrusion-related polymetallic system," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten-skarn development, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies supports a porphyry-driven model at depth. With infrastructure in place and a rapidly advancing geological framework, we are positioning Magno for a disciplined 2026 drill program targeting copper-moly porphyry centres, CRD-style silver-lead-zinc zones, and critical-mineral potential across this district-scale asset."

The newly acquired claims bolster GoldHaven's district-scale footprint in a region historically known for polymetallic mineralization including tungsten, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc. Recent property-wide sampling returned indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite, representing the highest concentration recorded in the Cassiar District and underscoring Magno's strategic relevance amid tightening global indium supply. Grab samples also returned up to 2,370 g/t silver, over 20% lead, and 19.25% zinc, with 45 of 357 samples exceeding 100 g/t silver across the Magno and D Zones.

The expansion follows the recent appointment of Raymond Wladichuk as Technical Advisor, joining the BC geological team with a primary focus on advancing Magno toward a disciplined 2026 drill program. Planned work includes 3D geological modelling, integrated structural and geochemical interpretation, and drill targeting across priority copper-moly porphyry centres, CRD-style silver-lead-zinc zones, and critical mineral targets. A $2.0 million critical mineral flow-through financing funds the advancement program.

The productive 2025 exploration season defined property-scale porphyry-related zonation across the project, with bonanza silver grades and high-grade copper confirmed at multiple zones. Strong tungsten mineralization with 32 samples returning over 1,000 ppm further supports the presence of a robust skarn system.

In Brazil, GoldHaven confirmed gold mineralization at its Copeçal West Target, where first-ever drilling returned 39 meters at 0.11 g/t gold from 58 meters depth. The company now controls over 133,000 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions in British Columbia and Brazil, with the Magno property positioned just three kilometres south of the historic Cassiar mining camp.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) is in advanced discussions to supply the United States with critical minerals from its ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-lead-germanium-gallium mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's 2026 production guidance targets 240,000 to 290,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate.

Kipushi concentrate assays have contained up to 90 g/t germanium and 70 g/t gallium, both designated critical minerals by the U.S. government. The potential supply arrangement forms part of Project Vault, a $12 billion initiative combining $1.67 billion in private capital with a $10 billion Export-Import Bank loan.

Surge Copper (TSXV: SURG) secured acceptance of its Berg Project into British Columbia's Critical Minerals Office, positioning one of Canada's largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum deposits within provincial and federal fast-track frameworks.

"Inclusion in the Critical Minerals Office is an important milestone for the Berg Project," said Jennifer Anthony, Vice President Environment and Regulatory Affairs of Surge. "Coordinated engagement across provincial agencies, together with our ongoing collaboration with First Nations partners, is foundational to advancing large-scale projects responsibly and efficiently. We appreciate the Province's support and look forward to working closely with the CMO as we continue to move Berg forward through the regulatory process."

If developed as envisioned, Berg's projected copper and molybdenum output would rank among the largest in Canada. The project aligns with both national critical minerals objectives and the Western Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, with a pre-feasibility study release described as imminent.

Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN) was selected by British Columbia as one of only three new advanced projects for its Critical Minerals Office, recognizing the Wicheeda Rare Earth Project near Prince George as a priority for early coordination support.

"Selection for early coordination support through the Critical Mineral Office and to be considered a promising project by the B.C. government recognizes Wicheeda's strengths and level of advancement," said Mark Tory, CEO of Defense Metals. " We are grateful for the province's partnership as this support allows us to sync our technical progress with a clear, predictable regulatory pathway from the outset. By working in collaboration with First Nations rights-holders and the CMO, we are ensuring that Wicheeda advances in the fastest way possible as a world-class project that will deliver long-term sustainable value for the entire region."

The Wicheeda Project is focused on rare earth elements critical to western defence, clean energy, and high-technology applications. The province's CMO provides coordinated support across ministries to help priority projects navigate environmental assessment and permitting.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) reported wide intervals of near-surface nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE-gold mineralization at its Stillwater West project in Montana, with a bulk intercept of 201.6 meters grading 0.20% nickel equivalent from just 16.9 meters depth.

"These results confirm the extension of shallow sulphide-rich mineralization beyond the current CZ deposit resource and demonstrate the effectiveness of our updated geological model," said Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Stillwater. "Importantly, continuity of mineralization towards the Central and HGR deposits to the east reinforces the district-scale scale potential of Stillwater West. With additional assays pending and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for the first half of 2026, we see a clear path to meaningfully growing one of the few significant U.S.-based nickel-PGE resources."

A second hole returned 106.1 meters at 0.34% nickel equivalent from 12.2 meters, with internal higher-grade zones reaching 0.76% nickel equivalent. Strategic investor Glencore holds a 13.1% stake and provides technical support, with an updated mineral resource estimate targeted for the first half of 2026.

