Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

A vertically integrated autonomous defense platform built around RF, computer vision, AI video analytics, and composite materials

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- The U.S. defense procurement environment has made significant shifts in the last twelve months when compared to at any point in the prior decade. The Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program is now aiming to field more than 200,000 autonomous systems. Section 1709 of the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act has, through FCC implementation, effectively banned foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. defense supply chain. The U.S. defense budget is being discussed at roughly US$1 trillion, with proposals for FY2027 pushing toward US$1.5 trillion.[1] Underneath the topline spend, one specific capability has accelerated from secondary priority to urgent requirement: counter-drone.

The proliferation of cheap, expendable aerial threats across Ukraine, the Red Sea, and contested regions globally has rewritten the defense electronics procurement map.[1] Air bases, critical infrastructure, naval vessels, and forward-deployed units all need the same thing -- affordable, sensor-rich, AI-driven systems that can detect, classify, and neutralize hostile drones in real time. According to a MarketsandMarkets forecast, the global counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market is projected to grow from approximately US$6.64 billion in 2025 to roughly US$20.31 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 25.1%.[2] North America is expected to lead that growth, driven by rising U.S. defense investments, AI-enabled detection adoption, and protection of critical infrastructure.[2]

Inside that procurement environment, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) has been quietly stacking the kind of integrated platform pieces that the new Pentagon procurement framework may favor. The Company describes itself as a defense and advanced sensing technology company building an integrated multi-domain intelligence platform spanning autonomous systems, RF-based sensing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, visual perception, and computational acceleration technologies.[3] The pieces matter less individually than they do as a vertically integrated stack -- and that vertical integration is what the Pentagon is actively procuring. (Such statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties; there can be no assurance of procurement awards or commercial success.)

-- For more in-depth information on VisionWave, please visit: https://equity-insider.com/vwav-landing --

ARGUS, VARAN, SolarDrone, And A 51% Stake In Israeli Missile Defense Composites

At the centre of the VisionWave platform is ARGUS -- the Company's AI-driven counter-drone system designed to detect and analyze aerial threats using RF-based sensing technologies.[4] ARGUS is the program that VisionWave is seeking to establish most directly onto the C-UAS procurement window opening across 2026 and 2027. (Development is ongoing; no assurance of program-of-record status or revenue.) Beyond ARGUS, VisionWave has introduced the VARAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle platform -- designed for surveillance, logistics, and security missions -- and announced the PS500000 autonomous ground vehicle program.[4]

Through its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd., the Company is seeking to advance multiple UAV initiatives including international discussions regarding wildfire mitigation, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental protection.[4] SolarDrone was acquired from Blade Ranger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN) for 1,500,000 VWAV shares and 300,000 pre-funded warrants, with SolarDrone having already shipped product and generated revenue.[3] On March 17, 2026, SolarDrone announced an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd., an Israeli company specializing in solar panel maintenance and cleaning services, at an agreed company valuation of US$400,000 with total consideration of US$204,000 structured in three staged payments.[5] The transaction integrates Junko's solar maintenance activity into SolarDrone operations and adds Amos Cohen -- Junko's founder and controlling shareholder -- as Chief Executive Officer and Director of SolarDrone Ltd.[5] SolarDrone was selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, further validating its dual-use positioning.[4]

The strategic anchor of VisionWave's 2026 plan is its definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials (pursuant to a binding definitive agreement announced February 24, 2026; the transaction has not yet closed and remains subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and other uncertainties; there can be no assurance it will be consummated. The seller's components have been publicly associated with certain Israeli defense programs, but VisionWave makes no representation regarding specific end-use programs or future revenue therefrom.)

A Four-Layer Sensing Architecture, Integrated Through AI Decision Pipelines

Since the Company's March 30, 2026 corporate update, VisionWave has materially expanded its platform architecture. With the acquisition of xClibre and the proposed investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX), the Company is seeking to from a primarily RF-based platform toward an integrated multi-modal intelligence stack combining RF detection, stereo and thermal computer vision, and AI video analytics -- unified through autonomous command-and-control and decision pipelines.[3]

The four-layer architecture is structured as follows: an RF Sensing Layer providing wide-area, all-weather detection through VisionRF; a Computer Vision Layer adding stereo vision, thermal imaging, and 3D obstacle detection through the pending Foresight (FRSX) closing; an AI Video Analytics Layer; and a unified autonomous command-and-control decision pipeline that fuses outputs across all three sensing modalities.[3] The architectural distinction matters in the counter-drone context specifically. Single-sensor detection systems have been increasingly bypassed by adversaries using inexpensive, rapidly iterated drone variants. Multi-modal fusion -- RF plus computer vision plus thermal plus AI classification -- is now the procurement-favored architecture, and it is what the C-UAS evolution across the back half of 2026 is going to favor. (This reflects industry trends; no assurance VisionWave will secure related contracts.)

Why The Procurement Window Matters Now

Several structural factors are aligning to favor multi-modal AI defense platforms specifically in 2026. The first is Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA, which through FCC implementation has effectively banned foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. defense supply chain.[1] The provision creates a structural regulatory moat for every domestic drone manufacturer operating with U.S. supply chains -- and could accelerate procurement timelines as agencies scramble for compliant alternatives.[6] The second is the U.S. defense budget itself -- approximately US$1 trillion in 2026 with proposals for FY2027 pushing toward US$1.5 trillion.[1] The third is the rapid expansion of the C-UAS line item specifically inside that envelope, with North America driving the majority of the projected 25.1% compound annual growth rate to 2030.[2]

Counter-drone has accelerated from secondary priority to urgent requirement because the threat side has changed. The proliferation of cheap, mass-produced expendable drones across Ukraine, the Red Sea, and contested regions globally has demonstrated that conventional air defense systems are not economically viable against US$1,000 drone swarms.[1] What is required is a fundamentally different category of defensive architecture -- one designed around AI-driven detection, classification, and neutralization at a cost-per-engagement that scales against the threat. VisionWave's vertically integrated stack -- ARGUS for counter-drone detection, VARAN for ground autonomy, SolarDrone for aerial payloads, and C.M. Composite Materials for hardened structural components -- is mapped specifically onto that procurement requirement.

(All market size, budget, and growth projections are third-party estimates and inherently uncertain; actual outcomes may differ materially.)

How VisionWave Sits Inside The Counter-Drone And AI Defense Universe

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) -- now branded simply as 'AV' -- completed its all-stock acquisition of BlueHalo on May 1, 2025, in a transaction valued at approximately US$4.1 billion that transformed the Company from a drone manufacturer into a diversified defense technology platform.[7] On January 5, 2026, AV announced a US$874 million, five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Army to support foreign military sales of its Group 1–3 unmanned aerial systems, including the combat-proven Puma, Raven, and JUMP 20 platforms.[7] AeroVironment's Switchblade loitering munition -- a kamikaze drone that fits in a tube -- has become the signature weapon of the Ukraine conflict.[6] AeroVironment provides the institutional-scale comparable for what a vertically integrated drone-plus-counter-drone defense platform can look like at full scale.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) occupies the upper end of the platform spectrum with jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, hypersonic vehicles, rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, and counter-unmanned aircraft systems among its primary business areas.[8] On April 8, 2026, Kratos disclosed a US$446.8 million space systems contract to support the U.S. Space Force's Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program -- a deal worth roughly one-third of the Company's fiscal 2025 revenue of US$1.35 billion.[7] On February 26, 2026, Kratos announced a US$1 billion underwritten common stock offering, subsequently pricing 14,285,714 shares at US$84.00 per share -- capital that positions the Company to scale across its expanding contract base.[8] Kratos represents the broader institutional-defense comparable for how the public market is now valuing vertically integrated autonomous systems platforms inside the new procurement environment.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has continued to lock in multi-year program-of-record status with the U.S. Department of War and allied defense customers across 2026, with its AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) and Gotham software now serving as a foundational data-and-decision layer across multiple defense procurement programs.[7] Palantir's role inside the broader AI defense procurement environment is different from VisionWave's -- Palantir is the software-prime decision layer, where VisionWave is building the sensing-to-decision stack at the platform level -- but the categories are increasingly interlinked. Palantir provides the software-prime comparable for how AI defense software is being institutionally repriced inside the new procurement environment.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has been positioning as a hardware-and-AI hybrid stitching computer vision into national security workflows.[7] BigBear.ai's combination of computer vision, AI, and defense data analytics gives it overlapping platform exposure with VisionWave's computer vision layer specifically -- and BigBear.ai's market repricing across 2026 has tracked the broader institutional appetite for AI-defense-software exposure that combines computer vision modalities with defense-grade decision pipelines. BigBear.ai represents the most directly comparable mid-cap AI defense platform play for the kind of multi-modal sensing-and-analytics integration that defines the VisionWave architecture.

The companies referenced above are significantly larger, more established entities with substantially greater resources, revenues, market capitalizations, and operating histories than VisionWave. Any comparison between these companies and VisionWave is for general industry context only and may not be suitable or indicative of VisionWave's future performance, results of operations, or prospects. VisionWave is a smaller reporting company at an earlier stage of development, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve similar results or growth rates.

The Catalyst Window Ahead

VisionWave's near-term catalyst sequence is dense. The C.M. Composite Materials 51% acquisition remains subject to closing conditions. The Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) computer vision layer is pending closing. The xClibre acquisition has been integrated into the AI infrastructure layer. The Junko Solar acquisition through SolarDrone is structured in three staged payments. ARGUS demonstration activity continues. The PS500000 autonomous ground vehicle program has been announced.[3][4][5] Considered together, those steps describe a small-cap company assembling, in real time, exactly the kind of platform footprint that the Pentagon procurement environment is actively rewarding. (All subject to successful completion, technical validation, regulatory approvals, and other risks.)

For investors who have read the C-UAS procurement window -- the US$6.64 billion to US$20.31 billion growth path, the Section 1709 supply-chain reorganization, the trillion-dollar defense budget environment -- VisionWave offers small-cap exposure to a vertically integrated multi-domain intelligence platform at a market capitalization that does not yet reflect the sum of its parts. The next twelve months will test whether the integrated platform thesis can convert into contract wins, program-of-record status, and recurring procurement revenue. Actual results will depend on numerous risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings.

Article Sources

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/counter-drone-just-became-the-fastest-growing-niche-in-defense-visionwave-is-already-demonstrating-argus-302734941.html

[2] https://www.morningstar.com/news/pr-newswire/20260413ln32515/ai-eyes-move-onto-the-counter-drone-battlefield-as-defense-tech-companies-race-to-fuse-video-with-rf

[3] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0002038439/000173112226000605/e7574_ex99-1.htm

[4] https://www.morningstar.com/news/pr-newswire/20260406ln27640/counter-drone-just-became-the-fastest-growing-niche-in-defense-visionwave-is-already-demonstrating-argus

[5] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0002038439/000173112226000412/e7445_ex99-1.htm

[6] https://exoswan.com/military-drone-stocks/

[7] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-eyes-move-onto-the-counter-drone-battlefield-as-defense-tech-companies-race-to-fuse-video-with-rf-302740634.html

[8] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001069258/000106925826000024/exhibit991offering20260302.htm

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Important Conflict of Interest Disclosure: The compensation received by MIQ from VisionWave Holdings, Inc. creates a material conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of this communication. Because of this conflict, readers are strongly urged not to rely on this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

All information contained herein has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be accurate or complete. The content is based on publicly available information and management statements but should not be assumed to be reliable without independent verification. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed.

Investing in securities, particularly micro-cap and development-stage companies such as VWAV, involves a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of some or all of your investment. Readers should consult with a licensed financial advisor and conduct their own due diligence, including a review of VWAV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, before making any investment decision. Neither MIQ nor its affiliates are licensed to provide investment advice.

This disclaimer serves as notice that all materials disseminated by MIQ regarding VWAV are paid advertisements that have been reviewed and approved by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. for distribution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) and its subsidiaries' platform integration efforts, the ARGUS counter-drone system, the VARAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle, SolarDrone operations and acquisitions (including Junko Solar), the pending or proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials (transaction have not been closed yet), the proposed investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX), the xCalibre™ AI video analytics assets, the development of a multi-modal sensing architecture, potential participation in U.S. Department of Defense and allied procurement programs, anticipated catalyst events, contract opportunities in the counter-UAS and autonomous systems markets, and the Company's overall business strategy and growth plans.

These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "target," "seek," or similar expressions, or by statements that events, trends, or results "may," "will," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, integration, and testing of advanced autonomous systems, AI, RF sensing, and computer vision technologies; the timing and successful closing of pending or proposed acquisitions and investments (including C.M. Composite Materials and Foresight); regulatory, export control, ITAR, and national security approval requirements; ability to secure government and defense contracts or program-of-record status; market acceptance and competition in the counter-UAS and autonomous systems sectors; availability of sufficient capital and financing; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and defense budget uncertainties; intellectual property prosecution, protection, and enforcement risks (including provisional patent applications); integration risks associated with recently acquired or licensed technologies and subsidiaries; delays or failures in achieving technical, development, or commercialization milestones; dependence on key personnel and strategic partners; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this publication and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Investors and readers are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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