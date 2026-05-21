goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit scores, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated April 1, 2026 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 20, 2026. The results of the vote are set out below:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld David Ingram 6,442,621 96.06 % 264,083 3.94 % Donald K. Johnson 6,470,637 96.48 % 236,067 3.52 % Karen Basian 6,062,292 90.39 % 644,412 9.61 % Sean Morrison 6,147,773 91.67 % 558,931 8.33 % Honourable James Moore 6,077,072 90.61 % 629,632 9.39 % Tara Deakin 6,465,659 96.41 % 241,045 3.59 % Jonathan Tétrault 6,163,651 91.90 % 543,053 8.10 % Radhika Kakkar 6,484,837 96.69 % 221,867 3.31 % Patrick Ens 6,484,787 96.69 % 221,917 3.31 % Jacqueline Moss 6,510,603 97.08 % 196,101 2.92 %

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2026, have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading Canadian provider of non-prime consumer lending solutions, offering a suite of financial products through its easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare brands. goeasy offers unsecured and secured instalment loans, point-of-sale financing, and lease-to-own merchandise through its omni-channel model, which spans online, mobile, and hundreds of locations nationwide.

Driven by its team members' dedication to expand access to credit for underserved communities and helping customers strengthen their financial futures, goeasy has proudly served more than 1.6 million customers while building an award-winning culture. Shares of goeasy Ltd. are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GSY. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

For investor inquiries, contact:

James Obright

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

[email protected]

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SOURCE goeasy Ltd.