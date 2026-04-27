goeasy Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular for 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Board refresh advancing with the nomination of two new directors and intention to appoint a third new director following the Meeting

Leading independent proxy advisory firm ISS recommends shareholders vote "FOR" all director nominees and remaining resolutions to be put forward at the Meeting

Meeting details and voting assistance for shareholders are available at www.VoteGSY.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) (the "Company") announced that it has filed and completed the mailing of its Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and related proxy materials for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format designed to provide full and equal access for all shareholders, enabling them to attend, participate, ask questions and vote in real time, regardless of location. Shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 25, 2026, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following items, each of which the board of directors (the "Board") unanimously recommends a vote "FOR":

Elect directors for the ensuing year;

Appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor and authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration; and

Consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve an ordinary resolution confirming the Company's advance notice by-law.

Advancement of Board Refresh

As outlined in the Circular, the Board and executive leadership team ("Leadership") recognizes recent performance challenges and are taking decisive, concrete actions to stabilize execution and restore long‑term shareholder value. Actions include an advancing refresh of the Board's composition, reflecting the Company's commitment to strong corporate governance, oversight, expertise, and transparent shareholder engagement. Accordingly, the Board is pleased to nominate the following two new directors:

Jacqueline Moss, LLB, ICD.D, GCB.D, whose deep expertise in legal, governance, strategy, corporate development, and human resources will support the Company's focus on enhancing governance practices and legal and regulatory compliance. Jacqueline held senior executive roles at CIBC and brings significant board experience, including with RFA Financial Inc. and Minto Apartment REIT.

Patrick Ens, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, who will provide valuable management perspective on execution and risk oversight informed by his broad experience in consumer credit and lending, including as President of Capital One Canada.

In addition, the Board is pleased to express its intention to appoint Diane Sinhuber, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, GCB.D, as a third new director following the Meeting. Diane brings vast experience in audit and finance in the financial services industry. Diane retired from the role of Senior Vice-President of Internal Audit and Transformation at TD Bank in 2022. Before joining TD Bank, Diane spent 30 years with EY Canada, of which she served as Assurance Partner, Financial Services, for 20 years. She is currently a director on the Ontario Pension Board and a former director on the board of First National Financial.

David Appel and Jason Mullins will not stand for re-election to the Board. The Board extends its appreciation for their significant contributions to the Company during periods of growth and transformation.

Additionally, Leadership and the Board, including through its committees, have undertaken a comprehensive operating review and are executing on a six‑point action plan focused on strengthening the Company's core easyfinancial platform, enhancing credit and risk discipline, simplifying operations, improving cost efficiency, and maintaining liquidity and balance sheet flexibility. The Board is also actively engaged in overseeing management's execution against these priorities throughout 2026.

The Company remains committed to communicating material updates relating to corporate governance matters and the six-point action plan, as appropriate.

Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Recommends Voting FOR

Lastly, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm that provides voting recommendations to shareholders and is relied upon by major institutional investors, has released its report recommending that the Company's shareholders vote "FOR" all resolutions outlined in the Circular to be put forward at the Meeting.

Questions? Need Help Voting?

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular and exercise their voting rights in advance of the Meeting. The Circular provides important information regarding the Meeting, including the matters to be voted on, voting procedures, and instructions for participating in the virtual Meeting. The Circular is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, on the Company's website at www.goeasy.com, and on a dedicated Meeting website at www.voteGSY.com.

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with voting may contact Kingsdale Advisors, the Company's strategic advisor, by telephone at 1‑877‑659‑1821 (toll‑free in North America) or 1‑437‑561‑5023 (call or text), or by email at [email protected]. Additional information about the Meeting and voting is available at www.voteGSY.com.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading Canadian provider of non-prime consumer lending solutions, offering a suite of financial products through its easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare brands. goeasy offers unsecured and secured instalment loans, point-of-sale financing, and lease-to-own merchandise through its omni-channel model, which spans online, mobile, and hundreds of locations nationwide.

Driven by its team members' dedication to expand access to credit for underserved communities and helping customers strengthen their financial futures, goeasy has proudly served more than 1.6 million customers while building an award-winning culture. Shares of goeasy Ltd. are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GSY. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

For investor inquiries, contact:

James Obright

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact:

[email protected]

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the Company, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's six-point action plan, including its implementation and the Company's priorities with respect thereto, and the Company's intention to appoint an additional new director following the Meeting. Forward-looking statements include statements that do not refer to historical facts, that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, manage credit risk, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings are not the only ones that could affect the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that may currently not be considered material by management, could nevertheless also have an adverse effect on the Company's business.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE goeasy Ltd