goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Mark Snyder as Chief Credit Risk & Data Officer

Experienced Canadian Financial Services Executive Brings Deep Expertise in Credit Risk, Analytics, Fraud Mitigation and Data Science

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with non-prime credit scores, today announced the appointment of Mark Snyder as Chief Credit Risk & Data Officer, effective September 8, 2026.

"Mark is a highly respected leader with deep expertise in credit risk, analytics and data science," said Patrick Ens, Chief Executive Officer of goeasy. "His consumer credit experience and proven ability to lead integrated credit risk and data teams will further enhance our data-driven, analytical decision-making capabilities as we continue to strengthen our foundation for sustainable, profitable growth."

Mr. Snyder brings more than 20 years of experience leading credit risk, fraud mitigation, analytics and data science within the Canadian financial services industry. Most recently, he has served as Senior Vice President, Credit Risk & Data Analytics at President's Choice Financial, now part of EQ Bank, where his mandate includes credit and fraud risk, loss forecasting, and data and analytics.

Prior to joining President's Choice Financial, Mr. Snyder spent more than 20 years with Capital One, holding progressively senior credit leadership roles in the United States and Canada, including Divisional Credit Officer and Senior Credit Officer. At Capital One he was responsible for credit and fraud risk programs, portfolio performance, loss forecasting, model governance and significant credit exposure decisions. He also led the development and adoption of AI-driven decision models covering underwriting, customer management and fraud programs in sub-prime and near-prime segments.

As Chief Credit Risk & Data Officer at goeasy, Mr. Snyder will lead the Company's credit risk, analytics, business intelligence, data governance, emerging technologies and enterprise data science functions. Bringing Risk and Data together under one leader is expected to further strengthen goeasy's risk management, analytics and decision-making capabilities while supporting disciplined growth, stronger organizational performance and better customer experiences.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading Canadian provider of non-prime consumer lending solutions, offering a suite of financial products through its easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare brands. goeasy offers unsecured and secured instalment loans, point-of-sale financing, and lease-to-own merchandise through its omni-channel model, which spans online, mobile, and hundreds of locations nationwide. Driven by its team members' dedication to expand access to credit for underserved communities and helping customers strengthen their financial futures, goeasy has proudly served more than 1.6 million customers while building an award-winning culture. Shares of goeasy Ltd. are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GSY. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the expected impact of the executive appointment and the Company's business, risk management, analytics and performance. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings are not the only ones that could affect the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that may currently not be considered material by management, could nevertheless also have an adverse effect on the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

SOURCE goeasy Ltd.