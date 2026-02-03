GOcxm Acquires Emotive Technologies, the Company Behind Apex, to Advance AI-Driven Consumer Intelligence

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - GOcxm, a leading provider of retail execution and consumer engagement solutions for global CPG brands, today announced the acquisition of Emotive Technologies, the company behind Apex, an AI-powered consumer insights and decision intelligence platform. The acquisition strengthens GOcxm's ability to help brands turn data into measurable action by embedding predictive intelligence, simulation, and behavioral-science-trained AI into its Shopper Engagement and Execution Platform.

Apex enhances GOcxm's end-to-end platform, which enables brands to activate consumers, capture zero- and first-party data, validate initiatives, gather shopper sentiment, and verify proof of purchase. The acquisition will expedite access to robust consumer insights and AI-driven recommendations critical to guiding decision-making before and during execution.

"Brands have more data than ever but often struggle to translate it into confident action and workflows," said Gary Kalk, CEO of GOcxm. "Apex adds a powerful intelligence layer that allows teams to model outcomes, validate strategies, and optimize performance using predictive intelligence and AI-driven decisioning. Retail is no longer just a point of sale, it's a source of first-party insight that drives smarter decisions and sustainable growth."

Apex's platform combines proprietary AI datasets with applied data science to simulate outcomes and deliver predictive recommendations. Integrated with GOcxm's activation and retail execution capabilities, the platform enables brands to design, test, measure, and continuously optimize marketing and commerce initiatives within a single, unified system.

"Apex was built to help organizations make better decisions with greater confidence," said Jordan Van Schyndel, Founder of Emotive Technologies. "By joining GOcxm, we're able to extend our mission at a greater scale and help brands learn faster, prioritize actions, and turn insight into confident, measurable decisions."

The acquisition reinforces GOcxm's commitment to redefining shopper intelligence and retail performance by ensuring insight, activation, and measurement operate as one connected system. Apex's technology and team will be integrated into GOcxm's product roadmap, with continued investment in AI and data science innovation.

About GOcxm

GOcxm is a technology, data and AI company redefining shopper intelligence and retail performance. By unifying shopper intelligence, consumer activations, and retail execution into a single platform, GOcxm shows brands how their strategies perform in real-world retail environments. This connected approach enables richer shopper experiences, stronger consumer engagement, and consistent in-store execution. Trusted by leading global CPG brands, GOcxm helps organizations turn in-market activity into measurable performance. For more information, visit www.gocxm.com .

About Emotive Technologies

Emotive Technologies is the company behind Apex, an AI-powered consumer insights and decision intelligence platform that helps organizations simulate outcomes, generate predictive recommendations, and improve decision-making using behavioral science-trained AI and human expertise. For more information, visit https://apexscore.ai/ .

