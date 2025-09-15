GOcxm Acquires MobileXCo to Enhance Commerce Marketing and Retail Execution Capabilities

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - GOcxm Inc., a leading provider of retail execution and consumer engagement solutions for global CPG brands, today announced that it has acquired MobileXCo Inc., a recognized leader in mobile-first shopper engagement and brand activation, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition seamlessly extends GOcxm's end-to-end platform, bringing together MobileXCo's proven brand loyalty programs, gamified experiences, and consumer research expertise with GOcxm's AI-enabled retail execution and consumer engagement platform. Together, the combined organization delivers a more powerful, integrated solution, providing CPG brands with a holistic view of how programs drive ROI and long-term growth.

"MobileXCo's solutions and expertise perfectly complement GOcxm's platform, enhancing our ability to connect retail execution with consumer engagement," said Gary Kalk, CEO at GOcxm. "This acquisition allows us to offer CPG clients a seamless, full-funnel solution, from ensuring flawless in-store compliance to driving engagement, conversion and brand loyalty."

Along with a portfolio of category-leading clients, MobileXCo brings a talented team with deep, CPG-specific knowledge that will enhance GOcxm's ability to serve global brands with industry expertise, technical innovation, and executional excellence.

"Joining GOcxm provides the scale and resources to bring our solutions to more brands globally, while maintaining our commitment to measurable value and consumer satisfaction," said Andy Bruce, Founder & CEO of MobileXCo. "By aligning our engagement tools and consumer research capabilities with GOcxm's platform, we are providing brands a faster, clearer, and more comprehensive way to understand and improve the effectiveness of their commerce marketing initiatives."

The acquisition not only strengthens GOcxm's capabilities but also enhances its role as a data insights & actions company. The integration of MobileXCo's team and technology accelerates GOcxm's roadmap and reinforces its commitment to helping CPG brands activate shoppers and engage consumers while generating actionable insights that fuel long-term brand success.

About GOcxm

GOcxm is a technology company that helps global consumer brands transform consumer engagement, conversion, and retail execution through the power of technology, data, and AI. Its platform enables brands to deliver richer shopper experiences, strengthen consumer connections, and ensure flawless in-store execution. Trusted by some of the world's largest CPG companies, GOcxm provides the tools and insights needed to activate consumers, optimize retail programs, and prove measurable ROI.

About MobileXCo

MobileXCo is a leader in mobile-first shopper engagement and research. Its solutions include loyalty programs, gamification campaigns, and shopper activations that help brands deepen consumer connections and measure the impact of campaigns from awareness to purchase and beyond.

