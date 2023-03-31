GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8

TORONTO , March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, withdraws the Motion returnable on May 10, 2023, in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated March 31, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca 

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
