GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 06, 2023, 17:38 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Respondent, Oscar Furtado, withdraws the Motion returnable on February 23, 2023, in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated February 6, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
