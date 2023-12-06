GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
06 Dec, 2023, 12:19 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated November 24, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article