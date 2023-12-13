GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8

Ontario Securities Commission

13 Dec, 2023, 18:07 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision on Motion Regarding Confidentiality in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision on Motion Regarding Confidentiality dated December 12, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

