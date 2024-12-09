Globally top 5%, Astronergy won greater-value EcoVadis group scope gold rating

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Astronergy, full name in Chint New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd., has received a group-level gold medal from EcoVadis, placing the company among the 5% best enterprises evaluated globally in Environment, Labor and human rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement, which are the four core themes of EcoVadis assessment, remarking the company's leading ESG actions in the PV industry.

EcoVadis is a renowned provider of universal sustainability ratings, with more than 75,000 companies from over 200 industries taking part and committing to ensuring responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain. As the most comprehensive and in-depth assessment, EcoVadis GROUP level assessments cover all national and foreign subsidiaries of a company.

As the first company in the PV industry to be awarded the EcoVadis gold rating at group level in 2024, Astronergy's daily operation practically fulfils the sustainability strategy it published in 2023. As a new energy company, it undertakes its environmental responsibility, implementing its mission of creating a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power and keeping a call on more people together for a greener world.

