GlobalData Ranks Ribbon the Leader in Network Slicing In 5G Transport Competitive Landscape Assessment

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that renowned research firm GlobalData has ranked Ribbon the only leader in the network slicing and programmability category of its 5G Transport Competitive Landscape Assessment report. Ribbon was also ranked as a leader in timing & synchronization and power & physical characteristics and rated very strong in 5G Xhaul support and capacity & scale.

"Networks require a new breed of transport technology to enable and deliver on the potential of 5G," said Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData. "Network slicing is a critical component of these new networks, particularly for services requiring strict Service Level Agreements and robust isolation, and Ribbon's capabilities in network slicing and programmability were the most advanced of those we reviewed."

The report praised Ribbon's comprehensive 5G-native solutions, highlighting the following strengths:

FlexEthernet, segment routing and optical transport networking



Multilayer optimized packet and optical transport for 5G



Comprehensive timing with Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) and packet-based timing technology 1588v2, Class C and designed for Class D support in most platforms



Network slicing domain orchestrator and holistic security with encryption, service isolation and secured platforms

"Widespread adoption of 5G networks will be transformative for both individuals and industries, improving existing services and enabling the introduction of exciting new ones," said Bruce McClelland, CEO, Ribbon. "A 5G-native solution with a comprehensive set of slicing capabilities is critical to unleashing the power of these advanced private and public networks."

Ribbon's advanced packet Optical Networking portfolio includes a number of state-of-the art solutions:

The Neptune product portfolio, with its unique Elastic IP/MPLS capabilities, is able to cost-efficiently support diverse service needs on a right-sized platform which can be grown with in-service expansion units. Embedded NFVi capabilities and inherent evolution to Software Defined Networking (SDN) enable a more dynamic service delivery and future-proof the solutions for tomorrow.

The Apollo suite of optical transport and switching platforms interwork seamlessly to provide scalable, high-density and energy-efficient solutions from access to core. Apollo enables service providers to deploy optical networks that continue lowering the cost per bit, while simultaneously providing packet services, high efficiency end-to-end operations, and SDN applications. Additionally, Apollo supports operators' shift to 1.2 Tb/s speeds in order to meet the demand for increased capacity.

The Muse™ software suite provides intuitive operations and automation with SDN, advanced multilayer optimization, network telemetry and full lifecycle management to operate and maintain the Packet and Optical transport network, and the slices configured across it, simply and efficiently.

