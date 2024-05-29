GLOBAL X EXPANDS EQUITY ESSENTIALS AND ASSET ALLOCATION ETF SUITES WITH LIGHT LEVERAGE & COVERED CALL STRATEGIES

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the launch of three new ETFs: the Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF ("EACL"), the Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF ("EMCL"), and the Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF ("EQCC" and together, the "ETFs"). Units of the ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada, as applicable.

EACL and EMCL are lightly-leveraged covered call funds with an international focus and the latest additions to the Global X Equity Essentials suite, which is comprised of funds that offer Canadian, U.S. and global exposure to the major indices managed by the world's leading index providers, including MSCI, Nasdaq and S&P. Each Equity Essentials ETF uses up to three strategy overlays to help investors optimize their risk exposure and performance potential through low-cost benchmark tracking, 1.25 times leverage ("1.25x") to potentially amplify returns, and options-writing to potentially enhance income.

"In our globally connected world, significant investment opportunities can happen anywhere, whether in mature economies or within emerging markets – it's just a matter of being ready for them," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Global X. "Our new ETFs, EACL and EMCL, allow Canadians to harness the benefits of international exposure within their portfolio, while also realizing the potential for greater growth and income through their covered call and light leverage overlays."

EQCC is a new all-equity covered call strategy within the Global X Asset Allocation suite, which is comprised of funds that offer both equity and fixed income exposure across global markets through a single ETF. In addition to differentiated exposure based on conservative, balanced, growth and equity focused strategies, the Global X Asset Allocation suite also offers Canadians the opportunity to access these portfolios with 1.25x leverage and covered-call overlays as well.

"Today, Global X has one of Canada's largest asset allocation suite, ranging from conservative allocations to solutions tailored for growth, with each able to offer global diversification through a single trade," said Mr. Mehta. "With EQCC, investors can take an all-equity investing approach with the benefit of additional income generated through its covered call strategy."

The new ETFs are further described in the table below:

ETF Name

and Ticker Investment Objective Exchange Management

Fee* Equity Essentials Global X

Enhanced

MSCI EAFE

Covered Call

ETF

("EACL") EACL seeks to provide, to the extent reasonably possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of large and

mid-cap securities across developed markets including countries in

Europe, Australasia and the Far East, excluding the U.S. and

Canada (currently, the MSCI EAFE Index); and (b) high monthly

distributions of dividend income and call option premiums. To

generate premiums, EACL will be exposed to a dynamic covered

call option writing program. EACL will also employ leverage (not

to exceed the limits on use of leverage described under "Investment

Strategies") through cash borrowing and will generally endeavour

to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. Cboe

Canada 0.75 % Global X

Enhanced

MSCI

Emerging

Markets

Covered Call

ETF ("EMCL") EMCL seeks to provide, to the extent reasonably possible and net

of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of large

and mid-cap securities across emerging markets (currently, the

MSCI Emerging Markets Index); and (b) high monthly distributions

of dividend income and call option premiums. To generate

premiums, EMCL will be exposed to a dynamic covered call option

writing program. EMCL will also employ leverage (not to exceed

the limits on use of leverage described under "Investment

Strategies") through cash borrowing and will generally endeavour

to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%. Cboe

Canada 0.85 % Asset Allocation Global X All

-Equity Asset

Allocation

Covered Call

ETF

("EQCC") EQCC seeks to provide a combination of a high level of income and

long-term capital growth, primarily by investing in exchange traded

funds that provide exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of

equity securities. To generate premiums, EQCC will be exposed to

a dynamic covered call options writing program. TSX 0.49 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

Two of the three ETFs launched today – EACL and EMCL (the "Enhanced ETFs") – use leverage, a strategy that can potentially magnify both gains and losses. These Enhanced ETFs aim to generate approximately 1.25x the return of their underlying index.

To do this, each of the Enhanced ETFs create leverage using cash borrowing and invests, on a leveraged basis, in a related ETF managed by Global X. To ensure risk is limited to the capital invested, each of the Enhanced ETFs is regularly monitored and seeks to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%, or 1.25x, of its net asset value ("NAV").

The launches of the ETFs follow the completion of the rebrand to Global X Investments Canada Inc. from Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., which was effective on May 1, 2024 and the launch of 14 other funds throughout May 2024.

The ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker at the close of business on May 28, 2024, and will begin trading today on the TSX and Cboe Canada.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 125 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, Nasdaq, MSCI, MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X Funds. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at http://www.GlobalX.ca/legal/Trademarks.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The Prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2024 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]