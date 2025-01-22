TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing special meetings of unitholders of Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF ("PPLN"), Global X Semiconductor Index ETF ("CHPS") and Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF ("UTIL", and together with PPLN and CHPS, the "ETFs"), at which unitholders of each ETF will be asked to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve changes to the investment objective of each ETF (the "Proposed Changes").

Special meetings of unitholders (each, a "Meeting" and collectively, the "Meetings") of the ETFs will be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A9 on February 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on January 17, 2025, the record date for the Meetings, will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the applicable Meeting.

Full details regarding the Meetings, the Proposed Changes, and other changes related to the Proposed Changes are included in a management information circular dated January 22, 2025, which will be available to unitholders of the ETFs at www.sedarplus.ca and www.GlobalX.ca. If all required approvals are obtained, the Proposed Changes will be implemented as soon as practicable after the Meetings.

The decision to propose the Proposed Changes follows an extensive review by the Manager of the activities of each ETF. The Manager has determined that it would be in the best interests of the ETFs and their Unitholders to approve the Proposed Changes.

The Manager presented the terms of the Proposed Changes to Independent Review Committee ("IRC") of the ETFs for its review. The IRC has determined, after reasonable inquiry, that the Proposed Changes would achieve a fair and reasonable result for each ETF, if implemented, and has provided to the Manager a positive recommendation in respect of the Proposed Changes.

Proposed Changes of Investment Objectives

The current and proposed investment objectives for each ETF are as follows:

ETF Current Investment Objective Proposed Investment Objective PPLN PPLN seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Pipelines & Energy Services Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Pipelines & Energy Services Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of certain Canadian oil and gas companies in the Midstream Sector. PPLN seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an equal-weighted index designed to provide exposure to the largest Canadian Pipeline companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal Weight Canadian Pipeline Index). CHPS CHPS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the production and development of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. Currently, CHPS seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Capped Global Semiconductor Index, net of expenses. CHPS seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times. CHPS seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index designed to provide exposure to public companies listed on select US exchanges that are engaged in the AI semiconductor value chain (currently, the PHLX US AI Semiconductor Index). UTIL UTIL seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index that seeks to provide exposure to the performance of TSX-listed high dividend paying utility services companies. Currently, UTIL seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index, net of expenses. UTIL seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an equal-weighted index designed to provide exposure to the largest Canadian utilities companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index).

As set forth in the above proposed changes to the Investment Objectives of CHPS, if the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented, CHPS will no longer seek to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times as part of its fundamental investment objective.

Changes to ETF Names

If the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented, the Manager intends to change the names of the ETFs to the names set forth in the following table, or to such other names as the Manager deems appropriate at the time the Proposed Changes are implemented. The ticker symbols of each ETF will remain the same.

Ticker Symbol Current ETF Name Proposed New ETF Name PPLN Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF UTIL Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF CHPS Global X Semiconductor Index ETF Global X Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Index ETF

Changes to Management Fees

If the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented in respect of PPLN or UTIL, the Manager intends to reduce the Management Fees as follows:

Ticker Symbol Current Management Fee Proposed Management Fee PPLN 0.55 % 0.25 % UTIL 0.50 % 0.25 %

The current Management Fee for CHPS will not change in connection with the Proposed Changes.

Changes to Distribution Policy of PPLN

If the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented in respect of PPLN, the Manager intends to change the Distribution Policy of PPLN as follows:

Ticker Symbol Current Distribution Policy Proposed Distribution Policy PPLN It is anticipated that PPLN will make distributions to its respective Unitholders on a quarterly basis, at the discretion of the Manager. Such distributions will be paid in cash, unless a Unitholder is participating in the Reinvestment Plan. It is anticipated that PPLN will make distributions to its respective Unitholders on a monthly basis. Such distributions will be paid in cash, unless a Unitholder is participating in the Reinvestment Plan.

The current distribution policy for each of UTIL and CHPS will not change in connection with the Proposed Changes.

Notice and Access

As permitted under Canadian securities legislation, the Manager has opted to use a notice-and-access procedure (the "Notice-and-Access Procedure") to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Meetings and to potentially encourage a higher voting participation rate among unitholders of the ETFs. The Manager is sending proxy-related materials using the Notice-and-Access Procedure directly to unitholders, which includes registered unitholders and beneficial unitholders whose securities are held by an intermediary.

For further information regarding the ETFs, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

