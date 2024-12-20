GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2024 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending December 31, 2024, as indicated in the tables below.

Each ETF is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that they have earned in the year. All of the Distributions indicated as "Cash Distribution per Security" in the table (the "Cash Distributions") will be paid in cash unless the securityholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") of the respective ETF.

The estimated annual non-cash Distributions, indicated as "Reinvested Non-Cash Income Distribution per Security (Est.)" in the table (the "Non-Cash Distributions"), will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and reported as taxable Distributions and will be used to increase each securityholder's adjusted cost base of their securities of the respective ETF. The Non-Cash Distributions will be reinvested automatically in additional securities of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of securities held by the securityholder, the securities outstanding of the ETFs and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The annual Non-Cash Distribution rates in the table below are presented on an estimated basis. A press release confirming the final annual Non-Cash Distribution rates will be disseminated on or about the record date of the Distributions.

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be December 31, 2024. The record date for all ETFs will be December 31, 2024. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about January 8, 2025. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash Distributions will also be January 8, 2025, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with the Cash Distributions.

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Cash

Distribution

per Security Frequency Reinvested

Non-Cash

Income

Distribution

per Security

(Est.) Estimated

Non-Cash

Distribution

as % of

NAV AIGO Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF $0.12015 Annually - - CHPS Global X Semiconductor Index ETF(1) $0.07800 Annually $0.16755 0.45 % CHPS.U $0.07800 Annually $0.16755 0.64 % COPP Global X Copper Producers Index ETF $0.05930 Annually $0.46956 1.50 % EAFL Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF $0.41200 Annually - - EMML Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF $0.45885 Annually - - EMMX Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF(2) $0.50600 Annually - - EMMX.U $0.50600 Annually - - FOUR Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF $0.72500 Annually - - GLDX Global X Gold Producers Index ETF $0.01350 Annually - - HAC Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF $0.00000 Annually $4.92000 15.99 % HBGD Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF(3) $0.16305 Annually - - HBGD.U $0.16305 Annually - - HBUG Global X Cybersecurity Index ETF $0.05480 Annually - - HLIT Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF $0.33615 Annually - - HURA Global X Uranium Index ETF $0.26750 Annually $1.18770 3.27 % QQQX Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF(4) $0.03125 Annually - - QQQX.U $0.03125 Annually - - RBOT Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF(5) $0.26495 Annually - - RBOT.U $0.26495 Annually - - TTTX Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF $0.00000 Annually $0.65771 2.66 % USSL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF $0.00000 Annually $0.00021 0.00 % CNDX Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF $0.18000 Quarterly - - DLR Global X US Dollar Currency ETF(6) $0.11250 Quarterly - - DLR.U $0.11250 Quarterly - - EAFX Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF(7) $0.14000 Quarterly - - EAFX.U $0.14000 Quarterly - - ETHI Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF $0.09000 Quarterly $0.12303 0.23 % HAL Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF $0.17550 Quarterly - - HAZ Global X Active Global Dividend ETF $0.08300 Quarterly $0.30485 0.79 % HGGB Global X S&P Green Bond Index ETF $0.18320 Quarterly - - HMMJ Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(8) $0.08125 Quarterly - - HMMJ.U $0.08125 Quarterly - - INOC Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF $0.03750 Quarterly $1.11758 7.22 % PPLN Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF $0.04550 Quarterly $0.32511 2.84 % USSX Global X S&P 500 Index ETF(9) $0.06000 Quarterly - - USSX.U $0.06000 Quarterly - - BKCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF $0.15000 Monthly - - BKCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF $0.24500 Monthly - - BNKL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF $0.09500 Monthly - - CANL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF $0.07000 Monthly $0.74080 3.00 % CASH Global X High Interest Savings ETF $0.13600 Monthly - - CBIL Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF $0.12000 Monthly - - CNCC Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF $0.10000 Monthly - - CNCL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF $0.20000 Monthly - - EACC Global X MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF $0.14000 Monthly - - EACL Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF $0.17500 Monthly - - EMCC Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF $0.16500 Monthly - - EMCL Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF $0.20500 Monthly - - ENCC Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF $0.13000 Monthly - - ENCL Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF $0.29000 Monthly - - EQCC Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.16500 Monthly - - EQCL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.21000 Monthly - - GLCC Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF $0.22000 Monthly - - GRCC Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.15000 Monthly - - HAB Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF $0.03250 Monthly - - HAD Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF $0.02650 Monthly - - HAF Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF $0.02100 Monthly - - HBAL Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF $0.03000 Monthly $1.18110 7.51 % HBNK Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF $0.08700 Monthly $0.24050 0.96 % HCON Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF $0.03000 Monthly $0.54625 3.95 % HEQL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $0.04000 Monthly $3.29737 12.08 % HEQT Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $0.02500 Monthly $1.78370 9.92 % HFR Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF $0.02250 Monthly - - HGRW Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF $0.04000 Monthly $0.40650 1.63 % HGY Global X Gold Yield ETF $0.05000 Monthly - - HMP Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF $0.03100 Monthly - - HPR Global X Active Preferred Share ETF $0.03650 Monthly - - HYBR Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF $0.04250 Monthly - - LPAY Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(10) $0.17500 Monthly - - LPAY.U $0.17500 Monthly - - MPAY Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(10) $0.15000 Monthly - - MPAY.U $0.15000 Monthly - - NRGY Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF $0.05500 Monthly - - PAYL Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.14500 Monthly - - PAYM Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.13000 Monthly - - PAYS Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.11500 Monthly - - QQCC Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF $0.10750 Monthly - - QQCL Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF $0.25000 Monthly $4.61500 18.10 % RING Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF $0.11000 Monthly - - RSCC Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $0.21000 Monthly - - SAFE Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF $0.05400 Monthly - - SPAY Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(10) $0.12500 Monthly - - SPAY.U $0.12500 Monthly - - UBIL.U Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(11) $0.19500 Monthly $0.30340 0.61 % UCSH.U Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(12) $0.18000 Monthly $0.58000 1.16 % USCC Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF(13) $0.12000 Monthly $0.12808 0.64 % USCC.U $0.12000 Monthly $0.12808 0.92 % USCL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $0.23000 Monthly - - UTIL Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF $0.06100 Monthly - -



(1) Distributions for Global X Semiconductor Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker CHPS.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CHPS.U is $0.05419 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded CHPS.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (2) Distributions for the Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker EMMX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for EMMX is $0.72826 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded EMMX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (3) Distributions for Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HBGD.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HBGD.U is $0.11329 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HBGD.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (4) Distributions for the Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker QQQX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for QQQX is $0.04498 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded QQQX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (5) Distributions for Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker RBOT.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for RBOT.U is $0.18409 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded RBOT.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (6) Distributions for the Global X US Dollar Currency ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker DLR. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for DLR is $0.16192 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded DLR, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (7) Distributions for the Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker EAFX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for EAFX is $0.20150 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded EAFX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (8) Distributions for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.05645 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (9) Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USSX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USSX is $0.08636 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USSX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (10) Distributions for Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY, MPAY and LPAY. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for SPAY is $0.17991 per security, for MPAY is $0.21589 per security and for LPAY is $0.25187 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded ticker, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (11) Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (12) Distributions for Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (13) Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.17271 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $38 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

