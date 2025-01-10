TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") announced today that the forward expenses and hedging costs payable by certain exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") that it manages are changing effective January 20, 2025, as indicated below. These forward costs and/or hedging costs payable to an ETF's bank counterparty or counterparties, as applicable, are changing because of changing market conditions.

The ETFs subject to these changes and their respective ticker symbols are as follows:

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HXU")

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HXD")

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials™ 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HFU")

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials™ -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HFD")

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy™ 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HEU")

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy™ -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HED")

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HGU")

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HGD")

BetaPro S&P 500® 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HSU")

BetaPro S&P 500® -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HSD")

BetaPro NASDAQ-100® 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HQU")

BetaPro NASDAQ-100® -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HQD")

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HBKU")

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HBKD")

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HREU")

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HRED")

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HBU")

BetaPro Gold Bullion -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HBD")

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF ("HOU")

BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF ("HOD")

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF ("HNU")

BetaPro Natural Gas Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF ("HND")

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HZU")

BetaPro Silver -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HZD")

Global X Gold ETF ("HUG")

Global X Silver ETF ("HUZ")

Global X Crude Oil ETF ("HUC")

Global X Natural Gas ETF ("HUN")

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ Daily Inverse ETF ("HIX")

BetaPro S&P 500® Daily Inverse ETF ("HIU")

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF ("HUV")

BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF ("BITI")

Changes to Forward Agreement Expenses

Expenses payable by an ETF under its forward agreements are incurred when a counterparty reduces the forward price payable to the ETF. The forward expenses charged to an ETF may change at any time without notice to investors.

Currently, with respect to HBU, HBD, HOU, HOD, HNU, HND, HZU, HZD, HUG, HUZ, HUC, HUN, HUV and BITI under the forward agreements, it is anticipated that the value of the forward price payable to an ETF under its forward agreements will be reduced by an amount equal to between 0.296% to 1.08% per annum of the notional exposure of the ETF's Forward Documents, calculated and applied daily in arrears, plus hedging costs (see below) incurred by each applicable counterparty.

Beginning on January 20, 2025, with respect to HBU, HBD, HOU, HOD, HNU, HND, HZU, HZD, HUG, HUZ, HUC, HUN, HUV and BITI under the forward agreements, it is anticipated that the value of the forward price payable to an ETF under its forward agreements will be reduced by an amount equal to between 0.296% to 0.70% per annum of the notional exposure of the ETF's Forward Documents, calculated and applied daily in arrears, plus hedging costs (see below) incurred by each applicable counterparty.

Forward Agreement Hedging Costs

ETFs other than those named above under the heading "Forward Agreement Expenses" currently incur only hedging costs. Hedging costs incurred by a counterparty and charged to an ETF are similar in nature to portfolio transaction costs that are incurred by an investment fund that holds portfolio securities directly. The Manager anticipates that beginning on January 20, 2025, and based on current market conditions, the hedging costs for the ETFs will be a percentage per annum of the aggregate notional exposure of an ETF's forward agreements, as follows:

ETFs

(by Ticker Symbol noted above) Current Hedging Costs (as a percentage or range per annum of the aggregate notional exposure under the applicable forward agreements) Estimated Hedging Costs beginning January 20, 2025 (as a percentage or range per annum of the aggregate notional exposure under the applicable forward agreements) HNU and HND 1.65 % Up to 2.2% HOU and HOD 1.55 % Up to 2.1% HBU and HBD 0.60 % Up to 0.6% HZU and HZD 0.55 % Up to 0.55% HSU and HQU 0.60 % Up to 0.8% HREU 0.74 % Up to 0.94% HSD, HIU, HQD, HXD, HIX, HFD, HED, HGD, HBKD and HRED Between 0.26% and 0.71% Between 0.35% and 0.66% HXU, HFU, HEU, HGU and HBKU 0.54 % Up to 0.74% HUZ, HUC and HUN 0.40 % Up to 0.4% HUG 0.20 % Up to 0.2% HUV Between 0.60% and 0.70% Between 0.60% and 0.70% BITI Up to 3.0% Up to 3.0%

The table above is based on the Manager's estimate only, and actual hedging costs, if any, may increase above this range. Additionally, any security imbalances caused by material rebalances or trading halts can affect the marked-to-market value of the forward agreements negatively on any given day in relation to the closing level of the applicable underlying index. The hedging costs that may be incurred by a counterparty and charged to an ETF may, depending on market conditions, be greater than described above and can change at any time, without notice to investors.

There are no changes to the management fees of the ETFs as a result of these changes. For greater certainty, there is no increase in any amounts payable by the ETFs to Global X, the Manager of the ETFs, in connection with these changes.

Information regarding the forward expenses and hedging costs is or will be made available in a prospectus amendment on the Manager's website, www.globalx.ca, and on www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information regarding the ETFs, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $38 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Funds include our BetaPro products (the "BetaPro Products"). The BetaPro Products are alternative mutual funds within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds: the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, to employ leverage, and engage in short selling to a greater extent than is permitted in conventional mutual funds. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value.

The BetaPro Products consist of our Daily Bull and Daily Bear ETFs ("Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs"), Inverse ETFs ("Inverse ETFs"), and our BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF (the "VIX ETF"). The Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs and certain other BetaPro Products use leveraged investment techniques that can magnify gains and losses and may result in greater volatility of returns. These BetaPro Products are subject to leverage risk and may be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk, among other risks, which are described in their respective prospectuses. Each Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETF seeks a return, before fees and expenses, that is either up to or equal to, either 200% or –200% of the performance of a specified underlying index, commodity futures index, or benchmark (the "Target") for a single day. Each Inverse ETF seeks a return that is –100% of the performance of its Target. Due to the compounding of daily returns a Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETF or Inverse ETF's returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and, particularly in the case of the Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs, possibly direction from the performance of their respective Target(s) for the same period. For certain Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs that seek up to 200% or up to or -200% leveraged exposure, the Manager anticipates, under normal market conditions, managing the leverage ratio as close to two times (200%) as practicable however, the Manager may, at its sole discretion, change the leverage ratio based on its assessment of the current market conditions and negotiations with the respective ETF's counterparties at that time. Hedging costs charged to BetaPro Products reduce the value of the forward price payable to that ETF.

The VIX ETF, which is a 1x ETF, as described in the prospectus, is a speculative investment tool that is not a conventional investment. The VIX ETF's Target is highly volatile. As a result, the VIX ETF is not intended as a stand-alone long-term investment. Historically, the VIX ETF's Target has tended to revert to a historical mean. As a result, the performance of the VIX ETF's Target is expected to be negative over the longer term and neither the VIX ETF nor its target is expected to have positive long-term performance. BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF ("BITI") which is an up to -1X ETF as described in the prospectus, is a speculative investment tool that is not a conventional investment. Its Target, an index which replicates exposure to rolling Bitcoin Futures and not the spot price of Bitcoin, is highly volatile. As a result, the ETF is intended as a stand-alone investment. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto-assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. An investment in any of the BetaPro Products is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing. Investors should monitor their holdings in BetaPro Products and their performance at least as frequently as daily to ensure such investment(s) remain consistent with their investment strategies.

The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, NASDAQ MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X ETFs. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X ETFs. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at https://www.globalx.ca/disclaimers.

Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2025 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]