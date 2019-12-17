Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Set for Sturdy CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025

Demand for safe and chemically treated potable water plus rising manufacturing activities are advancing water treatment chemical market prospects across the globe, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025, reveals that heightened global demand for safe and chemically treated potable water, rising manufacturing activities, and tightening regulations toward wastewater management are key factors driving the demand for clean and treated water for both municipal and industrial applications. To harness growth opportunities, focus must be placed on offering high-quality products and value-added services to ensure efficient water and wastewater management. Frost & Sullivan expects the global consumption of water treatment chemicals to reach 58.0 million tons by 2025 with a sturdy CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.

"Manufacturers are focusing more on developing innovative grades of commodity chemicals owing to increasing adoption of advanced water and wastewater reclamation technologies, including membrane filtration, ZLD and mild liquid discharge in water-stressed regions," said Sayantan Sengupta, Senior Analyst, Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility. "Further growth prospects can be harnessed by developing new specialty-grade product offerings for large-scale industrial customers."

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3x6

From a regional perspective, developing countries in APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are experiencing an alarming water shortage and are expected to remain attractive markets due to growth in population and industrial output, followed by a subsequent demand in water and sanitation infrastructure improvements.

From a competitor position, big brands such as BASF, Aditya Birla, Kemira, AkzoNobel and DowDuPont have a strong distribution network and are leading manufacturers of value-added, commodity-based water treatment chemicals. Moreover, these companies are backward integrated and have the capability to produce raw materials. Specialty chemicals are mostly supplied by larger global companies such as Ecolab, Suez, Thermax, Solenis, Chembond, Ion Exchange and Kurita, which focus on product innovation to cater to complex municipal and industrial water treatment applications.

Apart from standalone products, chemical manufacturers have also positioned themselves as providers of solutions for real-time monitoring and automated chemical dosing to end users.

"To gain an edge in a market characterized by cut-throat competition and to unlock stakeholder value, manufacturers and supply-chain partners alike are adopting inorganic growth strategies, including vertical and horizontal integration, collaborations and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their portfolios, develop differentiated product offerings, and improve sustainability across the value chain," noted Sengupta.

Additional growth opportunities participants should aim to secure include:

Offering value-added water treatment chemicals at prices that are comparative with those offered by regional and local manufacturers.

that are comparative with those offered by regional and local manufacturers. Enhancing their product portfolio with specialty-grade chemicals that can be customized per end-user specifications, especially for industrial applications.

that can be customized per end-user specifications, especially for industrial applications. Focusing more on partnerships with regional distributors to maximize revenues and ensure uninterrupted supply into markets across the globe.

to maximize revenues and ensure uninterrupted supply into markets across the globe. Developing innovative grades of water treatment chemicals as governments in developing countries are increasingly investing in advanced water and wastewater reclamation methods.

"Despite significant market expansion prospects, a focus on ecofriendly alternatives or non-chemical technologies plus increasing cost-effective chemical imports from India and RAPAC countries, including China and Malaysia, pose significant challenges and will impact market growth," noted Sengupta.

Frost & Sullivan's Analysis of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025 explores the industrial, technology, regulatory, and growth factors and trends that have shaped the global water treatment chemicals market landscape, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities that can be tapped. The research provides a detailed analysis of the growth opportunities for key players in this space. Segments included in the research are coagulants and flocculants, scale and corrosion inhibitors, disinfectants and biocides antifoam, pH conditioners and others. By technique type, the market is further divided into coagulation and flocculation, filtration, disinfection, pH correction and others. Major end users are municipal authorities and industrial organizations.

Analysis of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure and Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Analysis of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025

MF05-39

Contact:

Jacqui Holmes

E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com

Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan

LinkedIn: Future of Chemicals

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

