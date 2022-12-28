Global Travellers Can Return to Hong Kong Restriction-Free as All Arrival Control Measures Are Lifted

An Array of New, Diverse Experiences Ready to Welcome Visitors Back

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hong Kong SAR Government announced the lifting of all mandatory PCR test requirements for inbound travellers upon arrival in Hong Kong, as well as the lifting of the Vaccine Pass which allowed access to specified premises and other measures starting from tomorrow, December 29.

Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said, "The new measures mark a key milestone for tourism revival and the full reopening of the tourism doors of Hong Kong. Visitors can now fully enjoy Hong Kong's diverse offerings once they arrive in town. We believe this will attract visitors to Hong Kong from around the world. Taking into account the pace of outbound travel resumption in different visitor source markets, HKTB will gradually step up its promotions worldwide to uphold Hong Kong's status as a world-class travel destination."

In the last few years, numerous attractions, world-class museums and hotels have been opened or revamped to inject novelty into the travel experience in the city. In addition to the new experiences, a strong line-up of all-time favourites continues to await visitors to rediscover in Hong Kong, including its diverse gastronomic options, year-round events and the great outdoors.

Inbound travellers to Hong Kong are now only required to present negative results from PCR tests conducted within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests (RAT) within 24 hours before their flights to Hong Kong.

