GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION LEADERS JOIN AOKAH ADVISORY BOARD

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aokah, the AI + Expert Intelligence and Orchestration Platform purpose-built for Global Capability Centers and enterprise operations, announced the formation of its Advisory Board. The Board brings together globally respected leaders in business transformation, global business services (GBS), finance, and organizational performance.

The Advisory Board is designed to strengthen Aokah's strategic direction, deepen enterprise alignment, and ensure the platform remains grounded in real-world execution experience.

Steve Rudderham will serve as Chair of the Aokah Advisory Board. A recognized GBS and operations leader, Steve has led enterprise transformation initiatives across Carrier, AkzoNobel, Kellogg, and Genpact, helping shape modern global business services organizations spanning finance, HR, and digital operations.

Joining him on the Advisory Board are:

Mark Bretton, MBE TD DL FCIEx -- Former Accenture Managing Director and Tata Consultancy Services Vice President, and global transformation leader with experience in shared services, outsourcing, governance, modernization, and public-private enterprise initiatives. He also serves as Deputy Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, England.

Mohit Bhatia -- Former SVP and Head of Maersk Global Service Centres at A.P. Moller–Maersk, where he led global finance, commercial, and operations capabilities at scale. Previously, he served as Global Chief Financial Officer and business leader at Genpact.

Carla Lapa Pinto -- Enterprise transformation advisor and executive coach with experience in GBS, operational excellence, and leadership transformation. She has held leadership roles at Deloitte, Nestlé, Adidas, and Carrier, and specializes in human-centered performance, leadership evolution, and enterprise strategy.

Tom Champion -- Global Chief Financial Officer across multinational and private equity-backed enterprises, overseeing finance, IT, supply chain, legal, and risk functions. His experience spans firms like Brompton Bicycles, Rochdale Spears, and Inspiring Learning.

"At Aokah, we are building the execution intelligence layer for setting up and scaling global capabilities," said Atul Vashistha, Chair and CEO of Aokah. "Global Capability Centers are no longer cost centers -- they are strategic engines of enterprise value. Our Advisory Board brings the operational depth, governance discipline, and transformation experience required to ensure Aokah delivers measurable impact for the world's leading organizations."

Steve Rudderham, Chair of the Advisory Board, added, "Aokah addresses a critical enterprise need -- translating strategy into governed, coordinated execution across global capability setup, scale, and operations. I look forward to working with the team to help enterprises build resilient, performance-driven capability centers with confidence."

The formation of the Advisory Board reflects Aokah's commitment to combining AI-powered orchestration with seasoned enterprise expertise. The company plans to appoint two additional leaders to the Advisory Board in the coming months as it continues to expand its strategic ecosystem.

Aokah is the first AI-powered execution intelligence platform purpose-built for Global Capability Centers and distributed enterprise operations. The platform integrates location intelligence, talent analytics, vendor orchestration, program governance, and real-time risk monitoring into a single operating layer, enabling enterprises to set up, scale, and operate capabilities with speed, discipline, and confidence.

