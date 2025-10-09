Aokah Founder Recognized for Strategic Leadership in Driving Client Outcomes Through AI-Powered Orchestration

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aokah announced that its Founder and Chairman, Atul Vashistha, has been named Strategic Leader of the Year at the 2025 Global Sourcing Association (GSA) Awards, held on Oct. 1 at The Brewery, in London. The award recognizes leaders who are reshaping how enterprises achieve business outcomes through innovation, collaboration and impact.

The honor underscores Aokah's client-first mission to help enterprises execute complex global programs with clarity, speed and confidence. Aokah's AI-powered Execution Intelligence and Orchestration Platform enables organizations to move from static consulting models to real-time, adaptive decision-making, ensuring every initiative delivers measurable value.

Commenting on the award, Atul Vashistha said, "This recognition reflects the success of our clients and partners who are redefining how execution happens. At Aokah, our focus is on enabling organizations to anticipate disruption, govern with precision and scale responsibly. The real achievement is seeing our clients move from complexity to clarity -- faster, smarter and more resilient than ever before."

The GSA Awards celebrate organizations transforming global service delivery through innovation, operational excellence and collaboration. This year's submissions showcased groundbreaking work in sourcing, digital transformation and AI-driven operations.

GSA CEO Kerry Hallard said, "Under Atul's leadership, Aokah has developed a unique orchestration model based on five integrated foundations -- Program, Geo, Talent, Ecosystem and Delivery Wisdom. These work together to unify governance, data and AI, empowering enterprises to design, build and scale Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that adapt dynamically to change."

For clients, this means faster time-to-value, lower execution risk and the ability to recover predictively -- all while maintaining operational resilience and governance integrity.

About the Global Sourcing Association (GSA)

The Global Sourcing Association is the industry's leading authority promoting best practices, standards and innovation across strategic sourcing, outsourcing and global services. The GSA connects buyers, service providers and advisors to shape the future of global business excellence.

About Aokah

Aokah is an AI-powered orchestration platform that helps enterprises execute with precision, resilience and intelligence. By unifying strategy, talent, location, vendor and delivery insights into one adaptive platform, Aokah enables GCCs to scale faster, mitigate risk proactively and achieve outcomes with confidence.

