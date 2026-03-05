TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today held its inaugural Nuclear Summit, bringing together industry leaders and key public sector representatives collectively working to advance the nuclear industry.

The agenda featured the Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (Government of Canada), Hon. Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines (Government of Ontario), and Hon. Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Affordability and Utilities (Government of Alberta), who presented alongside industry leaders. Together, they addressed important topics such as advancements in reactor technology, fuel supply chain resilience, project financing, and strategies to further Canada's global leadership in the nuclear sector.

"Nuclear energy is one of Canada's clear strategic advantages," Harry Culham, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer said at the summit. "Canada is the second largest producer and exporter of uranium in the world. We are leaders in refurbishing existing nuclear infrastructure, and at the forefront of developing small modular reactors for the future. CIBC is well-positioned to support its clients in meeting global demand and is committed to ongoing collaboration and innovation in support of Canada's clean energy goals."

Key Sessions from CIBC's Nuclear Summit

Lessons from Refurbishment and Plans Going Forward

Nuclear Reactor Technologies

Fuel Supply Chain

Engineering, Construction, and Environmental Planning

Financing and Investing in Nuclear

Nuclear Energy in Canada's Clean Energy Future

Securing Canadian Advantage

As an early and long-standing champion of the nuclear industry, CIBC is working to support the ambitious leadership and success demonstrated by Canadian companies that can further help drive growth and prosperity for Canada.

