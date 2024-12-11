Global Maritime Safety Enters New Era with the Launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced the service launch of Iridium Certus® GMDSS, a generational advancement in maritime satellite communication safety services. Iridium Certus GMDSS, the only truly global GMDSS service available, features distress alert, safety voice, and Maritime Safety Information (MSI); includes additional regulated services like Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) , and provides the fastest weather-resilient broadband service available for conducting ships' business when other systems are blocked or unavailable. This combination of capabilities creates a cost-efficient and performance advantage unmatched in the industry, making Iridium Certus GMDSS the ideal critical connectivity service needed for any ship's hybrid network system. By adding Iridium GMDSS to the already powerful capabilities of Iridium Certus, mariners can now take advantage of the most robust communication and safety maritime solution on the market.

Iridium Certus GMDSS

Iridium Certus terminals now deliver GMDSS, LRIT, and SSAS capabilities through a single, versatile, and reliable antenna, giving fleets the ability to cut data costs and streamline their installed bridge unit equipment. Currently, the Lars Thrane LT-4200S has received its Marine Equipment Directive (MED) wheelmark, a critical certification milestone, and is available to the market, while other industry-leading equipment manufacturers such as Cobham Satcom, Intellian, and Thales are expected to introduce a combination of Iridium Certus 700 and 200 GMDSS solutions over the forthcoming months.

As the only satellite GMDSS safety solution made available to every part of the world's oceans, Iridium Certus GMDSS also provides both broadband and midband voice and data services, allowing mariners to tailor their communication needs to their specific situation.

"We're incredibly excited to provide mariners a ready-to-implement service that not only meets industry standards of required safety equipment, but streamlines their overall communications onboard," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "As the maritime industry constantly experiences new challenges and desires new advancements in technology, Iridium will continue to develop dependable and robust solutions for the seafarer. With over 25 years of providing life-saving services, we're proud to have a solution such as Iridium Certus GMDSS be on the forefront of that continuous innovation."

SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) class vessels are required by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to install GMDSS equipment on board. If a vessel experiences a distress situation, by simply pushing the red DISTRESS button on an Iridium GMDSS terminal, a Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) is automatically alerted of the vessel's position, information and emergency. Within 30 seconds of receiving the distress call, the terminal automatically calls the RCC using Iridium Safety Voice, allowing crew to give swift and precise information to the RCC on their situation. The combination of GMDSS, LRIT and SSAS with companion services for Ku and Ka-band broadband systems into a single terminal delivers unprecedented safety and cost savings for a vessel's hybrid communications system.

For more information about Iridium Certus GMDSS visit:

https://www.iridium.com/services/certus-gmdss/

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles, Inc. and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the equipment manufacturers expected development of products incorporating the Iridium Certus GMDSS service. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 15, 2024, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on October 17, 2024, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

