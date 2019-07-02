Global Knowledge's "Cisco Certs 2020" to Help Technology Professionals and Businesses Navigate Cisco Certification Changes

CARY, N.C., July 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cisco certifications are some of the most widely held certifications by IT professionals around the world, so the changes to the current credential framework announced at the Cisco Live event in San Diego in June are disruptive!

Global Knowledge, the world's leading IT skills training company, is helping professionals and organizations understand the immediate and long-term effects of these changes to their careers and businesses with "Cisco Certs 2020," a new centralized location for all Cisco certification news.

Cisco is aligning its learning paths to the shifting technological landscape and simplifying certification.

Cisco has:

Divided its certifications into Network Infrastructure and Software Development.

Introduced a DEVNET certification track in response to the growing importance of automation and programmability.

Reduced the number of certification exams.

Expanded the number of available certifications.

Lisa Jones, Global Knowledge's global product director for Cisco said,"Technology is only as powerful as the people trained to use it, so we are helping organizations understand the changes, so they can more easily invest in their people to become master Cisco technologists and deliver on business objectives."

"Global Knowledge's Cisco Certs 2020 explains the changes, maps the new certifications and aligns them to the up-to-date training courses."

Global Knowledge is advising IT professionals to continue pursuing certification while understanding the changes that come into effect in February 2020.

Lisa Jones again, "The courses and exams taken today will enable professionals to achieve the new certifications and Cisco will have transition plans for those about to start or currently pursuing a certification. No one should delay acquiring the critical skills they need, but they should be informed about the changes."

