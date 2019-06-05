Global Knowledge Launching Cisco Elite, an Unlimited Cisco Certification Training Subscription, at Cisco Live 2019 in San Diego

CARY, N.C., June 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT training and professional development, will unveil its new Cisco Certification Elite Collection, or Cisco Elite, an unlimited Cisco certification training offer at the Cisco Live event in San Diego, June 10.

Cisco Elite will give technology professionals increased access and flexibility to build specialist skills to enable success for both their organizations and careers.

Full details will be unveiled during Cisco Live 2019, and highlights will include:

Multiple technology areas including Routing and Switching, Data Center, Security, and Collaboration.

Unlimited access to classroom, virtual classroom and on-demand courses.

17 CCNA, CCNP, CCDP and CCNP certifications.

Great value price point!

Included in the offer is the CCNA Routing and Switching certification, which is a top 5 most popular certification of 2019.

Lisa Jones, Global Knowledge's global product director for Cisco said, "Global Knowledge has won Cisco's prestigious Learning Partner of the Year award eight times in the last 12 years, so it is great to be able to announce this great new offer when we are with our partners, many of our customers and the broader technology community."

"We are looking forward to engaging personally with attendees to help them understand how they can use Cisco Elite to maximize their Cisco technology investments and also boost their careers."

To talk with Global Knowledge's Cisco team at Cisco Live, visit:

Booth #2129 in the World of Solutions

The Global Knowledge kiosk at the Certification Testing Center

@GKonCisco on Twitter

Be the first to learn all the details when Cisco Elite launches. REQUEST MORE INFORMATION >

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge builds skills that enable success.

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional skills solutions. Located in 15 countries, it has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio worldwide, in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network.

Established in 1995, Global Knowledge has 1,500 employees worldwide and enables the success of more than 230,000 professionals each year.

www.globalknowledge.com

SOURCE Global Knowledge

For further information: For more information or to organize an interview with our Cisco technology experts, please contact: Robin Greer, VP Communications (located in Belgium): Robin.Greer@globalknowledge.com, +32 (0) 470 76 87 15; or Zane Schweer, Director of Marketing Communications (located in the U.S.), Zane.Schweer@globalknowledge.com, +1 (919) 388-1054, http://www.globalknowledge.com

Related Links

http://www.globalknowledge.com

