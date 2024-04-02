Global hospitality guest technology provider SONIFI amplifies its focus on growth in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Leading hospitality technology provider SONIFI is furthering its investment in business growth in Mexico, a rapidly expanding new development market for hospitality and top destination for tourists worldwide.

"The market growth in Mexico has been unprecedented in recent years," said Shivan Sihota, Vice President for SONIFI Mexico and International. "Travelers expect the best experiences at these properties, and SONIFI is here to help hoteliers deliver that with our solutions that improve guest satisfaction, increase revenue and drive brand loyalty."

SONIFI is expanding its Mexico partnerships with guest Wi-Fi, streaming and interactive guest technology solutions. Post this SONIFI is furthering its business growth in Mexico, a rapidly expanding development market for hospitality and top destination for tourists.

SONIFI isn't new to serving hotels and resorts in Mexico, having a consistent presence and solid reputation in the region for 30 years with a corporate office and long-tenured team in Mexico City.

In the past year, SONIFI completed many successful installations for leading global brands and ownership groups—including Marriott, Hyatt and Pueblo Bonito—as well as independent resorts and luxury properties in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Colombia.

Part of SONIFI Solutions, Inc., the Mexico division of the company has a team of technical experts and field service professionals to provide customers local service 24/7.

"We're proud to serve our Mexico properties with local staff who are available with direct line Spanish call support and efficient on-site service," Sihota said.

In Mexico, the company has mainly focused on installations of its interactive TV system and patented streaming solution, STAYCAST. In the coming months, SONIFI will also begin offering guest internet services.

"We've seen great success with our reliable and scalable Wi-Fi, streaming and interactive TV deployments in hundreds of thousands of rooms in the U.S. and Canada. We're excited to expand our offerings and become a single provider for Wi-Fi and entertainment solutions to our partners in Mexico, too," Sihota said. "We're committed to providing the best technology experiences to guests, and the best service and support to hoteliers."

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,400 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with guest Wi-Fi, interactive TVs, streaming, and in-room entertainment. Learn more about SONIFI Mexico at sonifi.com/mexico.

